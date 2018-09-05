शहर चुनें

देहरादून: पुलिस विभाग में बड़ा फेरबदल, 30 थानेदार और चौकी प्रभारी इधर से उधर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून Updated Wed, 05 Sep 2018 01:19 PM IST
बुधवार को देहरादून जिला पुलिस में बड़ा फेरबदल कर दिया गया। 30 थानेदार और चौकी प्रभारियों में कुछ का ट्रांसफर कर दिया गया और कुछ को नई जिम्मेदारियां सौंपी गईं।
शहर कोतवाल बीबीडी जुयाल को सीनियर सिटीजन सेल का इंचार्ज बनाया गया। तो वहीं विकासनगर कोतवाल रहे शिशुपाल नेगी शहर कोतवाल बनाया गया।

transfer dehradun police
