Dehradun

डीएवी में एडमिशन का आज अंतिम दिन

Dehradun Bureauदेहरादून ब्यूरो Updated Wed, 07 Aug 2019 01:18 AM IST
डीएवी कॉलेज में स्नातक प्रथम सेमेस्टर की चौथी मेरिट लिस्ट के एडमिशन का आज अंतिम दिन है। स्नातक प्रथम सेमेस्टर बीए, बीएससी, बीकॉम के चौथी मेरिट के एडमिशन सुबह साढ़े नौ से दोपहर डेढ़ बजे तक होंगे। मीडिया प्रभारी डॉ. हरिओम शंकर ने बताया है कि चौथी एवं थर्ड मेरिट के प्रवेश सात के बाद नहीं होंगे।
DAV College
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc.

