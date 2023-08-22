Chandrayaan-3: मिशन की सफलता के लिए टपकेश्वर महादेव मंदिर में विशेष पूजा शुरू, लैंडिंग होने तक रहेगी जारी

देहरादून के टपकेश्वर महादेव मंदिर में माता वैष्णो देवी गुफा में मंगलवार से चंद्रयान-3 मिशन की सफलता के लिए पूजा शुरू हो गई है। यह विशेष पूजा 23 अगस्त को चंद्रयान-3 की सफल लैंडिंग तक जारी रहेगी।

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: For the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, worship has started today at Mata Vaishno Devi Cave at Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple in Dehradun. This will continue till the successful landing of Chandrayaan on August 23.