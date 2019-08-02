शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   SDRF rescued family from house in Indira Colony of Almora, water-logged and heavy rainfall

अधिक बारिश से घर में घुसा पानी, एसडीआरएफ ने परिवार को बचाया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, उत्तराखंड Updated Fri, 02 Aug 2019 06:02 AM IST
एडीआरएफ टीम ने परिवार को बचाया
एडीआरएफ टीम ने परिवार को बचाया - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
उत्तराखंड में राज्य आपदा प्रतिक्रिया बल (एसडीआएफ) ने गुरुवार रात एक परिवार को बचाया लिया। अलमोरा के इंदिरा कॉलोनी में रह रहे परिवार के घर में अधिक बारिश होने के कारण पानी भर गया। जिसके बाद एसडीआरएफ की टीम मौके पर पहुंचकर उन लोगों को सुरक्षित बाहर निकाले में कामयाब रही। 
sdrf almora news heavy rain
प्रधान डाकघर द्वारा बेचा जा रहा गंगाजल
Dehradun

अब डाकघर में मिलेगा गंगोत्री का शुद्ध गंगाजल, बेहद कम होगी कीमत

गंगोत्री का शुद्ध गंगाजल अब प्रधान डाकघर अल्मोड़ा और रानीखेत से भी खरीदा जा सकता है।

1 अगस्त 2019

CM trivendra singh rawat strict on Lazy officers in review meeting
Dehradun

सीएम त्रिवेंद्र ने लापरवाही बरतने वाले अफसरों को चेताया, दिए कड़ी कार्रवाई के निर्देश

1 अगस्त 2019

हादसा
Dehradun

आशारोडी में हादसा, छोटा हाथी और ट्रक की टक्कर में चालक की मौत

1 अगस्त 2019

महामंडलेश्वर श्यामसुंदर दास
Dehradun

महामंडलेश्वर श्यामसुंदर दास 98 साल की उम्र में हुए ब्रह्मलीन, श्रद्धांजलि देने को उमड़ा संत समाज

1 अगस्त 2019

त्रिवेंद्र सिंह रावत
Dehradun

मुख्यमंत्री आज से टटोलेंगे विभागों की नब्ज, नौ अगस्त तक सभी की होगी समीक्षा बैठक

1 अगस्त 2019

Rainfall in dehradun alert for 2nd august
Dehradun

राजधानी देहरादून में देर रात झमाझम बरसे मेघ, उमस से मिली राहत, आज भी बारिश के आसार

2 अगस्त 2019

प्रतीकात्मक
Dehradun

देहरादूनः दूसरे समुदाय के लड़के के साथ गई लड़की, परिजनों ने थाने में किया हंगामा

31 जुलाई 2019

Modi Government released Budget for 155 school building construction uttarakhand
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: जर्जरहाल स्कूलों में पढ़ रहे बच्चों के लिए राहत की खबर, बनेंगे 155 स्कूलों के नए भवन

31 जुलाई 2019

Uttarakhand raj bhavan returns land lease ordinance for farming of cannabis
Dehradun

राजभवन ने लौटाया अध्यादेश, भांग की खेती के लिए लीज पर भूमि उपलब्ध कराने का किया था संशोधन

1 अगस्त 2019

Ignou Admission 2019 date increased till 14 august
Dehradun

ध्यान दें, इग्नू में एडमिशन की तारीख बढ़ी, अब 14 अगस्त तक ले सकते हैं दाखिला

1 अगस्त 2019

