शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   dehradun shop caught fire

देहरादून: सहस्रधारा में आग से खाक हुई फर्नीचर की दुकान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून Updated Tue, 20 Mar 2018 02:18 PM IST
fire in dehradun
fire in dehradun
देहरादून में सहस्रधारा रोड स्थित एक फर्नीचर की दुकान में अचानक आग लग गई। जिससे मौके पर अफरा-तफरी मच गई।
मंगलवार दोपहर बाद सहस्रधारा रोड पर आइटी पार्क से आगे पूजा फर्नीचर शॉप में अचानक आग लग गई। 

लोगों ने इसकी सूचना फायर ब्रिगेड को दी। सूचना पर फायर ब्रिगेड की दो गाड़ियां मौके पर पहुंच गई और आग बुझाने का काम किया।
dehradun shop fire dehradun news shop fire

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

श्रद्धा आर्या
Television

टॉवल में डांस कर रही थी टीवी की ये पॉपुलर एक्ट्रेस, फिर हुआ कुछ ऐसा छिपाना पड़ा चेहरा

20 मार्च 2018

Kamal Hasan
Bollywood

मेकअप के बाद इस एक्टर को पहचानना है मुश्किल, श्रीदेवी और तबु के साथ दे चुका है हिट फिल्में

20 मार्च 2018

Mithun Chakraborthy son Mimoh to tie the knot
Bollywood

राजाओं की तरह जिंदगी जीने वाले मिथुन दा ने तय की बेटे की शादी, करोड़पति बिजनेसमैन की बेटी बनेगी बहू

20 मार्च 2018

कंगना रनौत
Bollywood

देश के प्रधानमंत्री से मिलीं बॉलीवुड की 'क्वीन', साड़ी पहन के पहुंची तो लोग बोले 'वाह-वाह'

20 मार्च 2018

when deepika padukone started crying in front of shahrukh khan video goes viral
Bollywood

ऐसा क्या हुआ जो शाहरुख खान के सामने रोने लगीं दीपिका पादुकोण, वायरल हो गया वीडियो

20 मार्च 2018

tiger zinda hai
Bollywood

सलमान के एक फैन ने किया ऐसा काम, पाकिस्तानी भी गर्व से कहेंगे 'टाइगर जिंदा है'

20 मार्च 2018

जैकलीन
Bollywood

सलमान खान ने पूरा किया अपना वादा, 'रेस 3' की 'जेसिका' निकली 'सिकंदर' से दो कदम आगे

20 मार्च 2018

Dr.sunita
Weird Stories

पति को वश में करने के लिए 2 करोड़ का दाव खेल गई महिला

20 मार्च 2018

Karan Tacker
Television

कास्टिंग काउच का शिकार हो चुका है यह टीवी एक्टर, कहा, 'काम के बदले रखी गई शर्मनाक शर्त'

20 मार्च 2018

रानी मुखर्जी
Bollywood

तीनों खान के साथ ब्लॉकबस्टर दे चुकी हैं रानी मुखर्जी, 50 फिल्में करने के बाद अब किया ये खुलासा

20 मार्च 2018

Most Read

कुलपति के साथ दलाईलामा
Varanasi

कुलपतियों से बोले दलाईलामा, आध्यात्मिक क्रांति लाने का वक्त आ गया

केंद्रीय उच्च तिब्बती संस्थान सारनाथ में आयोजित भारतीय विश्वविद्यालय संघ के 92वें वार्षिक अधिवेशन के दूसरे दिन मंगलवार को परम पावन दलाईलामा ने कुलपतियों से संवाद किया।

20 मार्च 2018

demo pic
Varanasi

वाराणसी एयरपोर्ट पर पकड़ा गया सात किलो सोना

20 मार्च 2018

घटनास्थल की तस्वीर
Kanpur

भीषण सड़क हादसाः 4 की मौत, 55 गंभीर रूप से घायल

20 मार्च 2018

pink line metro
Delhi NCR

शुरू होने के 6 दिन बाद ही दिल्ली मेट्रो की पिंक लाइन में आई तकनीकी गड़बड़ी, सेवा प्रभावित

20 मार्च 2018

नीतीश कुमार
Bihar

रामविलास के बयान के पक्ष में उतरे नीतीश, कहा-बर्दाश्त नहीं कम्युनल पॉलिटिक्स

20 मार्च 2018

kk paul
Dehradun

गैरसैंण: लगातार हो रहे हंगामे के बाद सदन स्थगित, उग्र UKD प्रदर्शनकारियों ने तोड़े बैरियर

20 मार्च 2018

fodder scam dumka case verdict expected to be pronounced at 2 pm in ranchi court
Jharkhand

चारा घोटाला के चौथे केस में लालू यादव दोषी करार, पूर्व CM जगन्नाथ मिश्रा बरी

19 मार्च 2018

a sweeper done operation in bihar with the help of torchlight
Bihar

बिहार में सफाईकर्मी ने टॉर्च की रोशनी में किया ऑपरेशन, वीडियो वायरल

19 मार्च 2018

manish sisodia took arvind kejriwal side in apology to nitin gadkari and kapil sibbal
Delhi NCR

मनीष सिसोदिया ने बताया क्यों हुआ CM केजरीवाल का माफी मोड ऑन..

19 मार्च 2018

naxals violence in chhatisgarh, 10 naxals surrender
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ में नक्सली हिंसा, 10 नक्सलियों ने किया आत्मसमर्पण

20 मार्च 2018

Related Videos

देवभूमि में रजनीकांत और श्रद्धा कपूर से मिले फैंस

सुपरस्टार रजनीकांत और बॉलीवुड की गर्ल्स नेक्स्ट डोर श्रद्धा कपूर ने उत्तराखंड में अपने फैंस से मुलाकात की और उनसे मिले भी। सुपरस्टार रजनीकांत रुद्रप्रयाग में तो श्रद्धा फिल्म की शूटिंग के लिए देहरादून में थीं।

17 मार्च 2018

बीजेपी 0:53

यूपी के सीएम योगी ने नहीं अब बीजेपी के इस नेता ने यहां लगाया जनता दरबार

17 मार्च 2018

आग 1:00

VIDEO: इस मार्केट में लगी आग, आठ दुकानें जलकर खाक

17 मार्च 2018

देहारदून 0:59

देहरादून: सचिवालय के बाहर जमकर हुआ बवाल, जानिए क्या थी वजह

17 मार्च 2018

ऋषिकेश झगड़ा 0:44

ऋषिकेश नगर पालिका में हुई तूतू-मैंमैं, पूर्व चेयरमैन ने दी मार डालने की धमकी

13 मार्च 2018

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.