Corona Vaccine Dry Run in Uttarakhand : हर जिले के दस केंद्रों में कैसे किया गया टिकाकरण का अभ्यास, तस्वीरों में देखें

न्यूज़ डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Fri, 08 Jan 2021 02:54 PM IST
- फोटो : amar ujala
कोरोना टीकाकरण के पूर्वाभ्यास 130 चिकित्सा इकाईयों में किया जा रहा है। इसके लिए विभाग ने पर्यवेक्षकों की तैनाती की गई है। शुक्रवार को 13 जिलों में बनाए गए 10 केन्द्रों पर ट्रायल प्रक्रिया शुरू हो गई।
