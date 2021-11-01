दिवाली 2021: देहरादून में बाहरी राज्यों के आने वालों के लिए एसओपी जारी, पंजीकरण अनिवार्य

Uttarakhand: Dehradun District Magistrate R Rajesh Kumar issues SOPs, in wake of #COVID19 pandemic, for those entering the district from other states.— ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2021
Those coming from outside will have to mandatorily register themselves on Smart City web portal. pic.twitter.com/IRxRnnhQun
