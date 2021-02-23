शहर चुनें

Corona in Uttarakhand : इन पांच राज्याें से उत्तराखंड आने वाले लोगों की अब सीमा पर होगी कोरोना जांच

Nirmala Suyal न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून Published by: Nirmala Suyal Nirmala Suyal
Updated Tue, 23 Feb 2021 11:39 AM IST
कोरोना वायरस (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
कोरोना वायरस (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर) - फोटो : PTI
ख़बर सुनें

 

जिसके बाद अब मंगलवार से देहरादून रेलवे स्टेशन, जौलीग्रांट एयरपोर्ट और उत्तराखंड की सीमाओं पर रेंडम कोरोना टेस्टिंग शुरू हो गई है। इन पांच राज्यों में महाराष्ट्र, गुजरात, केरल, मध्यप्रदेश और छत्तीसगढ़ का नाम शामिल हैं।

जिलाधिकारी डॉ. आशीष श्रीवास्तव ने बताया कि एयरपोर्ट से आने वाले यात्रियों पर विशेष रूप से नजर रहेगी। इन पांच राज्यों से आने वाले लोगों की रेंडम जांच की जाएगी। वहीं जिनमें कोई भी लक्षण पाया जाएगा, उनकी अवश्य जांच की जाएगी। राहत की बात ये है कि अभी उत्तराखंड में कोरोना संक्रमण के मामले काफी नियंत्रण में हैं।
प्रदेश में सोमवार को दो कोरोना मरीजों की मौत, 32 नए संक्रमित मामले

प्रदेश में बीते 24 घंटे में दो कोरोना मरीजों की मौत हुई और 32 नए संक्रमित मामले मिले हैं। कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 96719 हो गई है। जबकि 72 मरीजों को ठीक होने के बाद घर भेजा गया है। वर्तमान में 411 सक्रिय मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है। 

सोमवार को 5835 सैंपलों की जांच रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव आई है। वहीं, सात जिलों में 32 लोग कोरोना संक्रमण की चपेट में आए हैं। देहरादून जिले में 14 कोरोना मरीज मिले। जबकि हरिद्वार में सात, ऊधमसिंह नगर में चार, पौड़ी में तीन, टिहरी में दो, नैनीताल में एक, चंपावत में एक संक्रमित मिला है।

छह जिलों में कोरोना संक्रमित का नया मामला नहीं मिला है। प्रदेश में दो कोरोना मरीजों की मौत हुई है। अब तक 1689 कोरोना मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है। संक्रमितों की तुलना में ठीक होने वालों की संख्या अधिक होने से रिकवरी दर 96.39 प्रतिशत हो गई है। वर्तमान में 411 सक्रिय मरीजों का उपचार चल रहा है।

रुड़की : दो दिन में सात लोग संक्रमित

रुड़की में दो दिन के भीतर सात लोग कोरोना संक्रमित मिले हैं। वहीं, सिविल अस्पताल में 217 लोगों के एंटीजन और आरटीपीसीआर सैंपल लिए गए हैं। इनकी जांच रिपोर्ट दो से तीन दिन के भीतर आ जाएगी। सिविल अस्पताल में बनाए गए कोविड सेंटर के नोडल अधिकारी डॉ. दिग्विजय ने बताया कि कोरोना का कहर फिर बढ़ने लगा है। वहीं, प्रशासन ने कई मामलों में छूट भी दे दी है। ऐसे में लोगों को पहले से ज्यादा सतर्क रहने की जरूरत है। 
 
प्रदेश में सोमवार को दो कोरोना मरीजों की मौत, 32 नए संक्रमित मामले
city & states dehradun uttarakhand coronavirus covid 19 in india coronavirus in uttarakhand coronavirus vaccine corona vaccination

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

