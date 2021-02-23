Corona in Uttarakhand : इन पांच राज्याें से उत्तराखंड आने वाले लोगों की अब सीमा पर होगी कोरोना जांच

{"_id":"603498878ebc3ee9652af59e","slug":"corona-virus-in-uttarakhand-23-feb-2021-corona-test-will-done-on-uttarakhand-border-who-coming-from-these-five-states","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"Corona in Uttarakhand : \u0907\u0928 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930\u093e\u0916\u0902\u0921 \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u092c \u0938\u0940\u092e\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

Due to rise in COVID19 cases in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, MP & Chhattisgarh, travellers from these states, to undergo testing on arrival in Uttarakhand