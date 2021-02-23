Corona in Uttarakhand : इन पांच राज्याें से उत्तराखंड आने वाले लोगों की अब सीमा पर होगी कोरोना जांच

Due to rise in COVID19 cases in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, MP & Chhattisgarh, travellers from these states, to undergo testing on arrival in Uttarakhand
"Travellers from these 5 States to undergo testing at State borders, railway station & Dehradun airport," says Dehradun DM — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2021
