कांग्रेस ने भाजपा पर लगाया गंभीर आरोप, कहा चंदे के लिए की इनसे 'उगाही'

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून Updated Thu, 15 Feb 2018 01:06 PM IST
उत्तराखंड में कांग्रेस ने भाजपा पर गंभीर आरोप लगाए हैं। कांग्रेस के प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष सूर्यकांत धस्माना ने कहा है कि चंदे के लिए भाजपा राज्य में उगाही कर रही है।

सूर्यकांत ने कहा कि आजीवन सहयोग निधि के नाम पर देहरादून के 80 स्कूलों से हुई चंदा उगाही की गई है। दबाव बनाकर और धमका कर चंदा वसूला जा रहा है। गुरुवार को आयोजित प्रेस कांफ्रेंस में उन्होंने भाजपा पर यह गंभीर आरोप लगाए।

प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष ने इस दौरान चुनौती दी और कहा कि अगर यह आरोप गलत साबित हुए तो मैं राजनीति से संन्यास ले लूंगा।

उन्होंने राज्य सरकार पर आरोप लगाया कि कि स्कूलों की छात्र संख्या के हिसाब से चंदे के लिए स्लैब बनाए गए हैं। स्कूलों की एसोसिएशन के पदाधिकारियों को बुलाकर धमकाया गया और आजीवन सहयोग निधि मांगी। इस काम में पार्टी के कद्दावर नेता शामिल हैं।
