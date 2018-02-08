अपना शहर चुनें

उत्तराखंड में GST से तंग आकर एक और ट्रांसपोर्टर ने की आत्महत्या, सियासत में तूफान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून Updated Thu, 08 Feb 2018 11:47 AM IST
आत्महत्या - फोटो : self
कारोबार में भारी घाटे से तंग आकर एक और ट्रांसपोर्टर बलवंत भट्ट ने मौत को गले लगा ल‌िया है। कांग्रेस ने ट्रांसपोर्टर की मौत के ल‌िए जीएसटी और नोटबंदी के दुष्प्रभावों को ज‌िम्मेदार ठहराया है। पिछले दो महीनों के दौरान ट्रांसपोर्टर मौत का यह दूसरा मामला है। आत्महत्या के इस मामले से सूबे की स‌ियासत में तूफान खड़ा हो गया है।

त्रिवेंद्र सरकार का संकट बढ़ा
एक और ट्रांसपोर्टर की मौत के बाद त्रिवेंद्र सरकार का संकट बढ़ गया है। जब से भाजपा सत्तारुढ़ हुई है क‌ि कर्ज और घाटे से तंग आकर कई क‌िसान और कारोबारी आत्महत्या कर चुके हैं। इन असामय‌िक मौतों को लेकर कांग्रेस हमलावर है और इसके ल‌िए वह केंद्र और राज्य की भाजपा सरकारों की नीत‌ियों को ज‌िम्मेदार ठहरा रही है।
हरीश रावत ने बोला हमला
