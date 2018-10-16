शहर चुनें

महाविद्यालय के छात्र-छात्राओं को दिखाई वीसी स्व. नेगी की शौर्य गाथा

Dehradun Bureau Updated Tue, 16 Oct 2018 10:36 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें

कर्णप्रयाग। 26 अक्तूबर से होने वाले शताब्दी समारोह की तैयारियां जोरों पर है। मंगलवार को स्व. शिवानंद नौटियाल राजकीय स्नातकोत्तर महाविद्यालय में आयोजित गोष्ठी में महाविद्यालय के छात्र-छात्राओं ने समारोह में सक्रिय भागीदारी करने की बात कही। साथ ही शताब्दी समारोह को भव्य बनाने का निर्णय लिया गया।
गोष्ठी में विक्टोरिया क्रॉस विजेता स्व. दरवान सिंह नेगी की शौर्य गाथा को प्रोजेक्टर के माध्यम से दिखाया गया। समिति के पदाधिकारियों ने छात्रों से विशेष समारोह में भागीदारी करने की अपील की। इस पर छात्र संघ अध्यक्ष निकेश नेगी और अन्य छात्रों ने समारोह में बढ़-चढ़कर भागीदारी करने की बात कही। बैठक में महाविद्यालय प्राचार्य डा. वंदना तिवारी, वीरेंद्र मिंगवाल और दीनदयाल रावत, छात्र संघ अध्यक्ष निकेश नेगी, एआर बहुगुणा, छात्र संघ सचिव प्रभात नेगी, यूआर सौरभ रावत आदि मौजूद थे।

सस्पेंड
Dehradun

रायपुर थानो एनएच पर पुल निर्माण में गड़बड़ी पर गिरी गाज, अधिशासी अभियंता समेत चार इंजीनियर सस्पेंड

अपर मुख्य सचिव (लोनिवि) ओम प्रकाश ने लोनिवि केराष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग खंड में तैनात अधिशासी अभियंता समेत चार अभियंताओं को तत्काल प्रभाव से निलंबित कर उनका तबादला कर दिया है।

16 अक्टूबर 2018

खाई में गिरी कार झाड़ियों में अटकी, चालक सकुशल
Dehradun

खाई में गिरी कार झाड़ियों में अटकी, चालक सकुशल

16 अक्टूबर 2018

सरस्वती विद्यामंदिर मढी के नाम रही ओवर ऑल चैंपियनशिप
Dehradun

सरस्वती विद्यामंदिर मढी के नाम रही ओवर ऑल चैंपियनशिप

16 अक्टूबर 2018

स्कूली छात्रों ने उड़ाया वायु सेना का लड़ाकू विमान
Dehradun

स्कूली छात्रों ने उड़ाया वायु सेना का लड़ाकू विमान

16 अक्टूबर 2018

BJP
Dehradun

नगर निकाय चुनाव: 18 को तय होगी भाजपा की प्रत्याशी सूची, इन्हें सौंपा निगमों का जिम्मा 

16 अक्टूबर 2018

आज शीतकाल के लिए बंद हो जाएंगे रुद्रनाथ के कपाट
Dehradun

आज शीतकाल के लिए बंद हो जाएंगे रुद्रनाथ के कपाट

16 अक्टूबर 2018

Dehradun

आर्थिक तंगी से परेशान व्यापारी ने पंखे से लटककर की आत्महत्या

16 अक्टूबर 2018
Dehradun

आर्थिक तंगी से परेशान व्यापारी ने पंखे से लटककर की आत्महत्या

16 अक्टूबर 2018

पानी के लिए तरस रहे हैं ग्रामीण
Dehradun

पानी के लिए तरस रहे हैं ग्रामीण

16 अक्टूबर 2018

सीता को हर ले गया लंकापति रावण
Dehradun

सीता को हर ले गया लंकापति रावण

16 अक्टूबर 2018

अवैध शराब रोकने के लिए देवप्रयाग में खोला ठेका
Dehradun

अवैध शराब रोकने के लिए देवप्रयाग में खोला ठेका

16 अक्टूबर 2018

