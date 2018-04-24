शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   गंगा में बहते तीन युवकों को बचाया

गंगा में बहते तीन युवकों को बचाया

Dehradun Bureau Updated Tue, 24 Apr 2018 02:32 AM IST
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला,ऋषिकेश।
गंगा में नहाते समय तेज जलधारा की चपेट में आकर तीन युवक बह गए। घाट पर मौजूद लोगों की सूचना पर तत्काल जल पुलिसकर्मी मौके पर पहुंचे। उन्होंने करीब आधे घंटे की मशक्कत के बाद तीनों युवकों को सकुशल बचा लिया। लक्ष्मणझूला पुलिस के मुताबिक सोमवार अपराह्न करीब तीन बजे स्वर्गाश्रम स्थित राधेश्याम घाट पर तीन युवक नहा रहे थे। इसी बीच वह अचानक गंगा की तेज जलधारा की चपेट में आकर बह गए। घाट पर स्नान कर रहे लोगों ने उन्हें बहते हुए देखा, तो जल पुलिसकर्मियों को सूचित किया गया। तत्काल मौके पर पहुंचे जल पुलिस के जवान अनुराग पाल व राजेंद्र सिंह ने युवकों को बचाने के लिए रेस्क्यू अभियान शुरू किया।
उन्होंने तीनों युवकों को सकुशल नदी से बाहर निकाल लिया। युवकों की पहचान देवेंद्र सिंह बोहरा (19) पुत्र पूरण सिंह बोहरा निवासी उधमसिंह नगर, गगन सिंह (20) पुत्र नसीब सिंह निवासी पीरू विहार, सदर बाजार, दिल्ली कैंट और सौरभ कुमार यादव (18) पुत्र अशोक कुमार यादव निवासी नागलसराय, दिल्ली कैंट के रूप में हुई है।

salary
Lucknow

वेतन समिति की संस्तुतियों पर काम शुरू, बढ़ेगी 16 लाख कर्मचारियों की सैलरी

प्रदेश सरकार ने राज्य वेतन समिति की संस्तुतियों का अध्ययन शुरू कर दिया है। सरकार पहले भत्तों पर निर्णय करने की तैयारी कर रही है ताकि प्रदेश के 16 लाख कर्मचारियों और शिक्षकों को इसका लाभ जल्द से जल्द दिया जा सके।

24 अप्रैल 2018

सुभाष कुमार यादव
Varanasi

मिर्जापुर के सुभाष यादव ने तोड़े सेना भर्ती दौड़ के सभी रिकार्ड

23 अप्रैल 2018

क्षतिग्रस्त ऑटो
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबाद में निर्माणाधीन मेट्रो साइट पर बड़ा हादसा, गार्डर गिरने से आठ घायल

23 अप्रैल 2018

विहिप अध्यक्ष विष्णु सदाशिव कोकजे
Lucknow

सुप्रीम कोर्ट से जनभावनाओं के आधार पर आ सकता है राम मंदिर पर फैसला: VHP

23 अप्रैल 2018

petition filed in High court against nine new ministers in Punjab cabinet
Chandigarh

पंजाब मंत्रिमंडल में 9 नए मंत्रियों को शामिल करने को हाईकोर्ट में चुनौती

23 अप्रैल 2018

हेलिगर एरेक्स
Varanasi

इंजीनियर से मारपीट का आरोपी जर्मन नागरिक ट्रेन से फरार, दरोगा सहित चार पुलिसकर्मी सस्पेंड

23 अप्रैल 2018

ये किया गया ट्वीट।
Lucknow

मुस्लिम ड्राइवर देख कैंसिल कर दी ओला कैब, कहा- नहीं देना चाहता जिहादियों को पैसे

23 अप्रैल 2018

शोकाकुल परिवारीजन।
Lucknow

आम तोड़ने से मना करने पर महिला के ऊपर चढ़ा दिया ट्रैक्टर, दर्दनाक मौत

23 अप्रैल 2018

Kathua case- Student Violence Again in jammu & kashmir, CRPF mahila battalion deployed
Jammu

कठुआ मामले को लेकर घाटी में फिर भड़की हिंसा, CRPF की महिला बटालियन तैनात

24 अप्रैल 2018

सांकेतिक चित्र
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः मानसरोवर पार्क में लगी इतनी भीषण आग कई झुग्गियां हो गईं राख, 15 फायर ब्रिगेड मौके पर

23 अप्रैल 2018

