Hindi News ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   खंडहर होने की राह पर तीन करोड़ का भवन

खंडहर होने की राह पर तीन करोड़ का भवन

Dehradun Bureau Updated Mon, 12 Mar 2018 10:44 PM IST
थराली। तहसील मुख्यालय पर निर्माणाधीन न्यायिक भवन का कार्य दो साल से बंद पड़ा है, जिससे यह निर्माणाधीन आलीशान भवन बनने से पहले की खंडहर की राह पर खड़ा है। बताया जा रहा है कि भवन निर्माण के लिए पूरा पैसा नहीं मिलने से ठेकेदार ने काम बंद कर दिया है।
वर्ष 2010 में तहसील मुख्यालय पर न्यायिक भवन निर्माण की स्वीकृति मिली थी। 2014 में तत्कालीन न्यायमूर्ति बीके बिष्ट ने भूमि पूजन के साथ इस न्यायिक भवन की आधारशिला रखी थी। शासन से भवन निर्माण के लिए पांच करोड़ 50 लाख रुपये की धनराशि स्वीकृत कर दी गई। लोक निर्माण विभाग की ओर से महालक्ष्मी कंस्ट्रक्शन कंपनी काशीपुर को इसका ठेका दिया गया। दो साल कार्य करने के बाद ठेकेदार ने वर्ष 2016 में निर्माण कार्य का भुगतान नहीं होने पर भवन का निर्माण कार्य बंद कर दिया। बार संघ के अध्यक्ष एडवोकेट हिम्मत सिंह रावत, रमेश कुनियाल आदि ने शासन से भवन निर्माण को पूर्ण करने के लिए बजट रिलीज करने की मांग की है। लोनिवि के अधिशासी अभियंता विजय कुमार ने बताया कि विभाग को लगभग तीन करोड़ रुपये मिले थे, जिसके तहत कार्य किया गया है। अभी भी ठेकेदार का 75 लाख का भुगतान बकाया है। अवशेष कार्य के लिए शासन से तीन करोड़ की मांग की गई है।

