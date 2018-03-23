शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   warner fight with audience in cape town test

वीडियोः रबाडा ने की गेंद पर आउट होने के बाद दर्शक से जा भिड़े डेविड वॉर्नर

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 23 Mar 2018 10:30 PM IST
डेविड वॉर्नर
डेविड वॉर्नर - फोटो : file
ऑस्ट्रेलिया और दक्षिण अफ्रीका के बीच खेले जा रहे केपटाउन टेस्ट में एक बार फिर कंगारू टीम के ओपनर डेविड वॉर्नर मैदान पर उलझ पड़े। हालांकि इस बार वह किसी खिलाड़ी नहीं बल्कि एक दर्शक से कहासुनी करने लगे। दरअसल द. अफ्रीका को 311 रन पर ऑल आउट करके ऑस्ट्रेलिया बल्लेबाजी करने उतरी और छठे ओवर में कागिस रबाडा ने वार्नर को क्लीन बोल्ड करके पवेलियन की राह दिखा दी।
जल्दी आउट होकर वॉर्नर काफी दुखी थी लेकिन और गुस्से में पवेलियन जा रहे थे कि रास्ते में एक दर्शक उनसे कुछ कहने लगते हैं। इस पर वॉर्नर भड़क जाते हैं और उस दर्शक के साथ उलझने लगते हैं। विवाद बढ़ते देख वहां खड़ा सुरक्षाकर्मी बीच में आता है और दोनों से कुछ कहता है।  

इस मामले में क्रिकेट साउथ अफ्रीका ने वार्नर पर टिप्पणी करने वाले दर्शक को स्टेडियम से बाहर करने की जानकारी दी है। साथ ही सुरक्षा में भी इजाफा कर दिया है। बता दें कि वार्नर इससे पहले द. अफ्रीका के विकेट कीपर बल्लेबाज क्विंटन डिकॉक से भी उलझ चुके हैं। 

सीसीटीवी फुटेज में वार्नर को साफतौर पर डिकॉक से लड़ते हुए देखा गया था। डिकॉक से उलझने के बाद वार्नर ने कहा था कि वह निजी हमलों से बेहद गुस्से में थे।  

देखिए वीडियो-
 

 

RELATED

aus vs sa david warner kagiso rabada

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get cricket news in Hindi live update of Sports News, live cricket score and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Nightmare of Baaghi fame Tiger Shroff
Bollywood

सिर्फ नाम के टाइगर हैं जैकी श्रॉफ के बेटे, क्योंकि छिपकली तक से लगता है डर

23 मार्च 2018

Ahmed Khan
Bollywood

जैकलीन के 'एक दो तीन' पर पहली बार बोले अहमद खान, जानकर सरोज खान को आ सकता है गुस्सा

23 मार्च 2018

Qubool Hai fame TV Actress Alka Kaushal Out Of Prison, Begins Shoot On Woh Apna Sa
Bollywood

जेल से बाहर आते ही एक्ट्रेस ने शुरू की शूटिंग, बजरंगी भाईजान में बनीं थीं करीना की मां

23 मार्च 2018

Crime Patrol
Television

टीवी शो क्राइम पेट्रोल को 8 साल बाद तगड़ा झटका, सामने आ गई असली वजह

23 मार्च 2018

katrina kaif
Bollywood

विदेशों में प्रियंका, दीपिका नहीं यह बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस है सबसे ज्यादा पॉपुलर, रिसर्च में हुआ खुलासा

23 मार्च 2018

horrifying Human Zoo
Weird Stories

यहां कभी जानवरों की तरह रखे जाते थे लोग, इन्हें तड़पता देखने के लिए दूर-दूर से आते थे विदेशी

23 मार्च 2018

iPhone X
Bollywood

iPhone X के एड में बॉलीवुड गाने की धुन, लोगों ने लताड़ा, तो कंपोजर को देना पड़ा आरडी बर्मन को क्रेडिट

23 मार्च 2018

Sudhir Mishra to make biopic on Mahatma Gandhi
Bollywood

महात्मा गांधी पर बायोपिक बनाने जा रहे हैं सुधीर मिश्रा, फिल्म में ये होगा खास

23 मार्च 2018

SALMAN KHAN
Television

Bigg Boss फैंस के लिए खुशखबरी, सीजन 12 के लिए इस फेमस स्टार को भेजा गया इनविटेशन

23 मार्च 2018

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety director Luv Ranjan will cast Ranbir Kapoor instead of Kartik aryan
Bollywood

लव रंजन का नया दाव! कार्तिक आर्यन नहीं बल्कि ये सुपरस्टार होगा उनकी अगली फिल्म का हीरो?

23 मार्च 2018

Most Read

अफगानिस्तान बनाम आयरलैंड
Cricket News

अफगानिस्तान को मिला ICC क्रिकेट वर्ल्ड कप 2019 का टिकट, ऐसा करने वाली बनी दूसरी टीम

मोहम्मद शहजाद और गुलबदीन नायब के 45 रन की पारी की बदौलत अफगानिस्तान ने आईसीसी वर्ल्ड कप क्वालिफाइर के सुपर सिक्स मुकाबले में आयरलैंड को 5 विकेट से मात देकर वर्ल्ड कप 2019 में अपनी जगह पक्की कर ली।

23 मार्च 2018

सीएसके
Cricket News

चेन्नई सुपरकिंग्स का डांसिंग वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर हुआ वायरल, 'धूम' मचाते दिखाई दिए धोनी

23 मार्च 2018

रिंंकू और रैना
Cricket News

आईपीएल में रैना की सलाह पर चलेंगे रिंकू, बोले- जैसा भाई ने कहा है वैसा करुंगा

23 मार्च 2018

एमएस धोनी
Cricket News

IPL में धोनी विरोधी टीमों पर कहर बनकर टूट सकते हैं धोनी, यकीन नहीं तो देख लें यह VIDEO

23 मार्च 2018

मोहम्मद शमी
Cricket News

मोहम्मद शमी को BCCI ने दी क्लीन चिट, मैच फिक्सिंग के सभी आरोपों से किया बरी

23 मार्च 2018

केन विलियमसन
Cricket News

NZvENG: विलियमसन ने खेली रिकॉर्ड शतकीय पारी, बारिश ने बिगाड़ा खेल का रोमांच

23 मार्च 2018

मोहम्मद शमी
Cricket News

हसीन जहां के वकील ने शमी को पाक साफ ठहराए जाने पर उठाए सवाल, BCCI ने दिया करारा जवाब

23 मार्च 2018

हार्दिक पांड्या
Cricket News

हार्दिक पांड्या के ट्वीट विवाद में आया नया ट्विस्ट, हुई क्रिकेटर को फंसाने की साजिश

22 मार्च 2018

वेस्टइंडीज
Cricket News

2019 वर्ल्ड कप में सिरदर्द बनेगा वेस्टइंडीज, क्वालीफाई करने की कहानी बेहद रोचक

22 मार्च 2018

जिम्बाब्वे बनाम यूएई
Cricket News

2019 वर्ल्ड कप से बाहर हुई जिम्बाब्वे, खिलाड़ियों समेत दर्शकों का हुआ रो-रोकर बुरा हाल

23 मार्च 2018

Related Videos

खुल गए IPL 2018 के कार्यक्रम से जुड़े सारे राज, देखें वीडियो

6 अप्रैल 2018 से आईपीएल के 11वें सीजन का आगाज होगा। सीजन का फाइनल भी मुंबई में ही खेला जाएगा।

23 जनवरी 2018

ms dhoni reveals why he does not practice wicket keeping during ipl special story 1:47

एमएस धोनी ने खुद खोला राज, बताया क्यों नहीं करते विकेटकीपिंग की प्रैक्टिस

22 जनवरी 2018

IPL 2018: Caped players reveal base price including Yuvraj, Gambhir special story 1:28

IPL 2018: कैप्ड खिलाड़ियों ने बताई अपना बेस प्राइस, युवराज और गंभीर ने भी खोला राज

12 जनवरी 2018

most funny moments in cricket history you have never seen Special story 1:53

क्रिकेट इतिहास के 'मोस्ट फनी मोमेंट्स', देखें वीडियो

25 दिसंबर 2017

IND vs SL: 5 heroes of the 2nd T20 win special story 2:22

IND vs SL 2nd T20: भारत ने जमाया सीरीज पर कब्जा, ये रहे जीत के 5 हीरो

23 दिसंबर 2017

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.