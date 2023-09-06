Notifications

मेरा शहर

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   Virender sehwag on India vs Bharat row total nine Post on matter know everything

India vs Bharat: देश का नाम बदलने की वकालत; सहवाग ने एक विषय पर नौ पोस्ट किए, जानें अब तक क्या-क्या हुआ

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: शक्तिराज सिंह Updated Wed, 06 Sep 2023 08:29 PM IST
सार

वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने पहले ही देश का नाम बदलने की बात कही थी और अब लगातार इसकी वकालत कर रहे हैं। वह इस मामले पर कुल नौ पोस्ट कर चुके हैं और अपनी बात का समर्थन किया है।
 

Virender sehwag on India vs Bharat row total nine Post on matter know everything
वीरेंद्र सहवाग - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया

विस्तार
Follow Us

पूर्व भारतीय क्रिकेटर वीरेंद्र सहवाग भारत बनाम इंडिया मुद्दे पर पूरी सक्रियता के साथ देश का नाम बदलने की बात कह रहे हैं। इस वजह से उनके ऊपर काफी कीचड़ उछाला गया और राजनीतिक पार्टी के साथ उनका नाम जोड़ा गया, लेकिन वीरू सोशल मीडिया की पिच पर बखूबी डंटे हुए हैं और हर बाउंसर पर छक्का लगा रहे हैं। वह देश का नाम इंडिया से भारत करने की बात का समर्थन करते हुए नौ पोस्ट कर चुके हैं। आइए जानते हैं पूरा मामला क्या है?


सहवाग ने इस मामले पर अपना पहला पोस्ट पांच सितंबर को किया था। तब उन्होंने एक यूजर के एक्स (पूर्व में ट्विटर) पोस्ट का स्क्रीनशॉट साझा करते हुए लिखा था, जी हां। यह स्क्रीनशॉट सहवाग के ही एक पोस्ट का था, जिसमें उन्होंने भारत पाकिस्तान मैच को लेकर मजेदार बात कही थी और हैशटैग में इंडिया बनाम पाकिस्तान की जगह भारत बनाम पाकिस्तान लिखा था। 




सहवाग ने इसी दिन अपना दूसरा ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा "1996 के विश्व कप में, नीदरलैंड भारत में विश्व कप में हॉलैंड के रूप में खेलने आया था। 2003 में जब हम उनसे मिले, तब वे नीदरलैंड थे और अब भी वही हैं। बर्मा ने अंग्रेजों द्वारा दिया गया नाम वापस बदलकर म्यांमार कर दिया है। और कई अन्य देश अपने मूल नाम पर वापस चले गए हैं।"


विज्ञापन

सहवाग ने अपनी बात के समर्थन में लिखा 'मेरा हमेशा से मानना रहा है कि नाम ऐसा होना चाहिए जो हममें गर्व पैदा करे। हम भारतीय हैं, इंडिया अंग्रेजों द्वारा दिया गया एक नाम है और हमारे मूल नाम 'भारत' को आधिकारिक तौर पर वापस पाने में बहुत समय लग गया है। मैं बीसीसीआई और जय शाह से आग्रह करता हूं कि वह सुनिश्चित करें कि इस विश्व कप में हमारे खिलाड़ियों के सीने पर भारत हो।''



इसके बाद सहवाग ने जय शाह से अपील करते हुए लिखा "टीम इंडिया नहीं, टीम भारत है। इस विश्व कप में जब हम कोहली, रोहित, बुमराह, जडेजा का नाम लेंगे तो तो उम्मीद है कि हमारे दिल में भारत हो और खिलाड़ी वह जर्सी पहनें जिस पर भारत लिखा हो।''



इसके बाद सहवाग पर आरोप लगे कि वह भारतीय जनता पार्टी का समर्थन कर रहे हैं और इस पार्टी की तरफ से चुनाव का टिकट हासिल करना चाहते हैं। एक यूजर ने लिखा कि मेरा हमेशा से मानना रहा है कि गौतम गंभीर से पहले आपको सांसद होना चाहिए था। इस पर सहवाग ने लिखा "मुझे राजनीति में बिल्कुल भी दिलचस्पी नहीं है। पिछले दो चुनावों में दोनों प्रमुख पार्टियों ने मुझसे संपर्क किया है। मेरा विचार है कि अधिकांश मनोरंजनकर्ताओं या खिलाड़ियों को राजनीति में प्रवेश नहीं करना चाहिए क्योंकि अधिकांश अपने अहंकार और सत्ता की भूख के लिए (राजनीति) में हैं और लोगों के लिए मुश्किल से ही वास्तविक समय निकाल पाते हैं, कुछ अपवाद हैं लेकिन आम तौर पर अधिकांश केवल पीआर करते हैं। मुझे क्रिकेट से जुड़ना और कमेंटरी करना पसंद है और जब भी सुविधाजनक हो तो अंशकालिक सांसद बनना ऐसी चीज नहीं है जिसकी मैं कभी इच्छा करता हूं।"



सहवाग ने सद्गुरू का एक वीडियो शेयर कर अपनी बात के समर्थन में लिखा "2014 के इस वीडियो में सद्गुरू ने नाम के पीछे के विज्ञान और हमारे देश को भारत कहने के महत्व पर एक अद्भुत व्याख्या कि है। देश का नाम बदलकर भारत किया जाना संसद के माध्यम से होगा, लेकिन इस विश्व कप में हमारी टीम को "भारत" नाम से खेलना होगा।" उन्होंने इस पोस्ट में भी जय शाह को टैग किया।



इस बीच ऐसी खबरें आईं कि अगर भारत अपना नाम बदलकर इंडिया नाम छोड़ देता है तो पाकिस्तान इस पर दावा कर सकता है, क्योंकि पाकिस्तान के राष्ट्रवादी लोगों का मानना है कि इंडस क्षेत्र पाकिस्तान में है और इसी वजह से भारत का नाम इंडिया हुआ था। इसके जवाब में सहवाग ने पाकिस्तान का मजाक बनाते हुए लिखा "गांव बसा नहीं और..." शायद वीरू का आशय एक कहावत से था, जो भारत में काफी प्रचलित है।



मामले ने तूल पकड़ा तो बड़ी संख्या में लोगों ने सहवाग पर राजनीतिक पार्टी का समर्थन करने के आरोप लगाए। इस पर उन्होंने पुराने अखबार की एक खबर की फोटो शेयर की, जिसमें लिखा था कि कांग्रेस पार्टी देश का नाम इंडिया के साथ भारत करने जा रही है। दोनों नाम साथ लिखे जाएंगे। इसके साथ उन्होंने लिखा "अजीब बात है जब लोग यह सोचते हैं कि हमारे देश को भारत के नाम से संबोधित किया जाने का समर्थन करना राजनीतिक चीज है। मैं किसी विशेष राजनीतिक दल का प्रशंसक नहीं हूं। दोनों राष्ट्रीय पार्टियों में अच्छे लोग हैं और दोनों पार्टियों में बहुत सारे अयोग्य लोग भी हैं। मैं एक बार फिर से पुष्टि करता हूं कि मेरी कभी भी कोई राजनीतिक आकांक्षा नहीं रही है और न है। यदि मेरे साथ ऐसा कुछ होता, तो दोनों पार्टियों से मिले पिछले दो लोकसभा चुनावों के ऑफर सहर्ष स्वीकार कर लेता। और अगर मुझे ऐसा करना पड़ा, तो मैदानी उपलब्धियां किसी भी पार्टी से टिकट पाने के लिए पर्याप्त थीं। दिल खोलकर बात करना राजनीतिक आकांक्षा से अलग है। मेरी एकमात्र रुचि "भारत" है। जहां तक संयुक्त विपक्ष द्वारा खुद को I.N.D.I.A कहने की बात है, तो वे खुद को B.H.A.R.A.T कह सकते हैं, बहुत सारे रचनात्मक लोग हैं जो इसके लिए उपयुक्त पूर्ण रूप सुझा सकते हैं। कांग्रेस ने भारत जोड़ो यात्रा नाम से एक यात्रा भी निकाली थी। दुर्भाग्य से बहुत से लोग "भारत" शब्द से असुरक्षित महसूस करते हैं। मेरे विचार में, गठबंधन का नाम चाहे जो भी हो, चुनाव मोदी बनाम विपक्ष के नेता के बीच ही होगा। सर्वश्रेष्ठ की जीत हो। यदि हमें एक राष्ट्र के रूप में "भारत" नाम से संबोधित किया जाए तो इससे मुझे बहुत संतुष्टि और तृप्ति मिलेगी।"



इस बीच एक यूजर ने उनसे सवाल किया कि जब पहलवान धरने पर बैठे थे, तब आप कहां थे। इसके जवाब में सहवाग ने पहलवानों के समर्थन में अपने ट्वीट की फोटो शेयर की और लिखा "थोड़ी नजर बढ़ाओ, ठाकुर" 

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
सबसे विश्वसनीय Hindi News वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें क्रिकेट समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। क्रिकेट जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे क्रिकेट मैच लाइव स्कोरकार्ड, टीम और प्लेयर्स की आईसीसी रैंकिंग आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Independence day

अतिरिक्त ₹50 छूट सालाना सब्सक्रिप्शन पर

Next Article

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited

फॉन्ट साइज चुनने की सुविधा केवल
एप पर उपलब्ध है

app Star

ऐड-लाइट अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला
एप डाउनलोड करें

बेहतर अनुभव के लिए
4.3
ब्राउज़र में ही
X
View All Jobs
Jobs

सभी नौकरियों के बारे में जानने के लिए अभी डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला ऐप

Download App Now

अपना शहर चुनें और लगातार ताजा
खबरों से जुडे रहें

एप में पढ़ें

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed

Reactions (0)

अब तक कोई प्रतिक्रिया नहीं

अपनी प्रतिक्रिया व्यक्त करें