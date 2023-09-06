India vs Bharat: देश का नाम बदलने की वकालत; सहवाग ने एक विषय पर नौ पोस्ट किए, जानें अब तक क्या-क्या हुआ

असीमित लेख पढ़ने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें
Ji haan https://t.co/R4Tbi9AQgA— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 5, 2023
In the 1996 World Cup ,Netherlands came to play in the World cup in Bharat as Holland. In 2003 when we met them, they were the Netherlands & continue to be so.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 5, 2023
Burma have changed the name given by the British back to Myanmar.
And many others have gone back to their original name
I have always believed a name should be one which instills pride in us.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 5, 2023
We are Bhartiyas ,India is a name given by the British & it has been long overdue to get our original name ‘Bharat’ back officially. I urge the @BCCI @JayShah to ensure that this World Cup our players have… https://t.co/R4Tbi9AQgA
Team India nahin #TeamBharat.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 5, 2023
This World Cup as we cheer for Kohli , Rohit , Bumrah, Jaddu , may we have Bharat in our hearts and the players wear jersey which has “Bharat” @JayShah . https://t.co/LWQjjTB98Z
I am not at all interested in politics. Have been approached by both major parties in the last two elections. My view is that most entertainers or sportsman should not enter politics as most are their for their own ego and hunger for power and barely spare genuine time for… https://t.co/wuodkpp6HT— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 5, 2023
In this video from 2014, a wonderful explanation by @SadhguruJV on the science behind the name, and importance of calling our country Bharat.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 5, 2023
The country getting renamed Bharat will happen through Parliament, but this World Cup our Team must play with the name “Bharat” @JayShah pic.twitter.com/h7vTW88whB
Gaaon basa nahin aur …. https://t.co/g5Zfe4GUHV— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 5, 2023
Funny when people think having a desire that our nation be addressed as Bharat is viewed as a political thing.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 6, 2023
I am no fan of any particular political party. There are good people in both national parties and there are also very many incompetent people in both parties. I once… pic.twitter.com/9aJoJ6FEGp
Thodi nazar badhao , Thakur https://t.co/KgN0T3UQmF pic.twitter.com/63KFrzE6N0— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 6, 2023
