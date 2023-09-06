{"_id":"64f893edbb2e0b07350e9965","slug":"virender-sehwag-on-india-vs-bharat-row-total-nine-post-on-matter-know-everything-2023-09-06","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"India vs Bharat: देश का नाम बदलने की वकालत; सहवाग ने एक विषय पर नौ पोस्ट किए, जानें अब तक क्या-क्या हुआ","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"क्रिकेट न्यूज़","slug":"cricket-news"}}

In the 1996 World Cup ,Netherlands came to play in the World cup in Bharat as Holland. In 2003 when we met them, they were the Netherlands & continue to be so.

Burma have changed the name given by the British back to Myanmar.

And many others have gone back to their original name — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 5, 2023

I have always believed a name should be one which instills pride in us.

We are Bhartiyas ,India is a name given by the British & it has been long overdue to get our original name ‘Bharat’ back officially. I urge the @BCCI @JayShah to ensure that this World Cup our players have… https://t.co/R4Tbi9AQgA — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 5, 2023

Team India nahin #TeamBharat.

This World Cup as we cheer for Kohli , Rohit , Bumrah, Jaddu , may we have Bharat in our hearts and the players wear jersey which has “Bharat” @JayShah . https://t.co/LWQjjTB98Z — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 5, 2023

I am not at all interested in politics. Have been approached by both major parties in the last two elections. My view is that most entertainers or sportsman should not enter politics as most are their for their own ego and hunger for power and barely spare genuine time for… https://t.co/wuodkpp6HT — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 5, 2023

In this video from 2014, a wonderful explanation by @SadhguruJV on the science behind the name, and importance of calling our country Bharat.



The country getting renamed Bharat will happen through Parliament, but this World Cup our Team must play with the name “Bharat” @JayShah pic.twitter.com/h7vTW88whB — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 5, 2023

Gaaon basa nahin aur …. https://t.co/g5Zfe4GUHV — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 5, 2023

Funny when people think having a desire that our nation be addressed as Bharat is viewed as a political thing.

I am no fan of any particular political party. There are good people in both national parties and there are also very many incompetent people in both parties. I once… pic.twitter.com/9aJoJ6FEGp — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 6, 2023

पूर्व भारतीय क्रिकेटर वीरेंद्र सहवाग भारत बनाम इंडिया मुद्दे पर पूरी सक्रियता के साथ देश का नाम बदलने की बात कह रहे हैं। इस वजह से उनके ऊपर काफी कीचड़ उछाला गया और राजनीतिक पार्टी के साथ उनका नाम जोड़ा गया, लेकिन वीरू सोशल मीडिया की पिच पर बखूबी डंटे हुए हैं और हर बाउंसर पर छक्का लगा रहे हैं। वह देश का नाम इंडिया से भारत करने की बात का समर्थन करते हुए नौ पोस्ट कर चुके हैं। आइए जानते हैं पूरा मामला क्या है?सहवाग ने इस मामले पर अपना पहला पोस्ट पांच सितंबर को किया था। तब उन्होंने एक यूजर के एक्स (पूर्व में ट्विटर) पोस्ट का स्क्रीनशॉट साझा करते हुए लिखा था, जी हां। यह स्क्रीनशॉट सहवाग के ही एक पोस्ट का था, जिसमें उन्होंने भारत पाकिस्तान मैच को लेकर मजेदार बात कही थी और हैशटैग में इंडिया बनाम पाकिस्तान की जगह भारत बनाम पाकिस्तान लिखा था।सहवाग ने इसी दिन अपना दूसरा ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा "1996 के विश्व कप में, नीदरलैंड भारत में विश्व कप में हॉलैंड के रूप में खेलने आया था। 2003 में जब हम उनसे मिले, तब वे नीदरलैंड थे और अब भी वही हैं। बर्मा ने अंग्रेजों द्वारा दिया गया नाम वापस बदलकर म्यांमार कर दिया है। और कई अन्य देश अपने मूल नाम पर वापस चले गए हैं।"सहवाग ने अपनी बात के समर्थन में लिखा 'मेरा हमेशा से मानना रहा है कि नाम ऐसा होना चाहिए जो हममें गर्व पैदा करे। हम भारतीय हैं, इंडिया अंग्रेजों द्वारा दिया गया एक नाम है और हमारे मूल नाम 'भारत' को आधिकारिक तौर पर वापस पाने में बहुत समय लग गया है। मैं बीसीसीआई और जय शाह से आग्रह करता हूं कि वह सुनिश्चित करें कि इस विश्व कप में हमारे खिलाड़ियों के सीने पर भारत हो।''इसके बाद सहवाग ने जय शाह से अपील करते हुए लिखा "टीम इंडिया नहीं, टीम भारत है। इस विश्व कप में जब हम कोहली, रोहित, बुमराह, जडेजा का नाम लेंगे तो तो उम्मीद है कि हमारे दिल में भारत हो और खिलाड़ी वह जर्सी पहनें जिस पर भारत लिखा हो।''इसके बाद सहवाग पर आरोप लगे कि वह भारतीय जनता पार्टी का समर्थन कर रहे हैं और इस पार्टी की तरफ से चुनाव का टिकट हासिल करना चाहते हैं। एक यूजर ने लिखा कि मेरा हमेशा से मानना रहा है कि गौतम गंभीर से पहले आपको सांसद होना चाहिए था। इस पर सहवाग ने लिखा "मुझे राजनीति में बिल्कुल भी दिलचस्पी नहीं है। पिछले दो चुनावों में दोनों प्रमुख पार्टियों ने मुझसे संपर्क किया है। मेरा विचार है कि अधिकांश मनोरंजनकर्ताओं या खिलाड़ियों को राजनीति में प्रवेश नहीं करना चाहिए क्योंकि अधिकांश अपने अहंकार और सत्ता की भूख के लिए (राजनीति) में हैं और लोगों के लिए मुश्किल से ही वास्तविक समय निकाल पाते हैं, कुछ अपवाद हैं लेकिन आम तौर पर अधिकांश केवल पीआर करते हैं। मुझे क्रिकेट से जुड़ना और कमेंटरी करना पसंद है और जब भी सुविधाजनक हो तो अंशकालिक सांसद बनना ऐसी चीज नहीं है जिसकी मैं कभी इच्छा करता हूं।"सहवाग ने सद्गुरू का एक वीडियो शेयर कर अपनी बात के समर्थन में लिखा "2014 के इस वीडियो में सद्गुरू ने नाम के पीछे के विज्ञान और हमारे देश को भारत कहने के महत्व पर एक अद्भुत व्याख्या कि है। देश का नाम बदलकर भारत किया जाना संसद के माध्यम से होगा, लेकिन इस विश्व कप में हमारी टीम को "भारत" नाम से खेलना होगा।" उन्होंने इस पोस्ट में भी जय शाह को टैग किया।इस बीच ऐसी खबरें आईं कि अगर भारत अपना नाम बदलकर इंडिया नाम छोड़ देता है तो पाकिस्तान इस पर दावा कर सकता है, क्योंकि पाकिस्तान के राष्ट्रवादी लोगों का मानना है कि इंडस क्षेत्र पाकिस्तान में है और इसी वजह से भारत का नाम इंडिया हुआ था। इसके जवाब में सहवाग ने पाकिस्तान का मजाक बनाते हुए लिखा "गांव बसा नहीं और..." शायद वीरू का आशय एक कहावत से था, जो भारत में काफी प्रचलित है।मामले ने तूल पकड़ा तो बड़ी संख्या में लोगों ने सहवाग पर राजनीतिक पार्टी का समर्थन करने के आरोप लगाए। इस पर उन्होंने पुराने अखबार की एक खबर की फोटो शेयर की, जिसमें लिखा था कि कांग्रेस पार्टी देश का नाम इंडिया के साथ भारत करने जा रही है। दोनों नाम साथ लिखे जाएंगे। इसके साथ उन्होंने लिखा "अजीब बात है जब लोग यह सोचते हैं कि हमारे देश को भारत के नाम से संबोधित किया जाने का समर्थन करना राजनीतिक चीज है। मैं किसी विशेष राजनीतिक दल का प्रशंसक नहीं हूं। दोनों राष्ट्रीय पार्टियों में अच्छे लोग हैं और दोनों पार्टियों में बहुत सारे अयोग्य लोग भी हैं। मैं एक बार फिर से पुष्टि करता हूं कि मेरी कभी भी कोई राजनीतिक आकांक्षा नहीं रही है और न है। यदि मेरे साथ ऐसा कुछ होता, तो दोनों पार्टियों से मिले पिछले दो लोकसभा चुनावों के ऑफर सहर्ष स्वीकार कर लेता। और अगर मुझे ऐसा करना पड़ा, तो मैदानी उपलब्धियां किसी भी पार्टी से टिकट पाने के लिए पर्याप्त थीं। दिल खोलकर बात करना राजनीतिक आकांक्षा से अलग है। मेरी एकमात्र रुचि "भारत" है। जहां तक संयुक्त विपक्ष द्वारा खुद को I.N.D.I.A कहने की बात है, तो वे खुद को B.H.A.R.A.T कह सकते हैं, बहुत सारे रचनात्मक लोग हैं जो इसके लिए उपयुक्त पूर्ण रूप सुझा सकते हैं। कांग्रेस ने भारत जोड़ो यात्रा नाम से एक यात्रा भी निकाली थी। दुर्भाग्य से बहुत से लोग "भारत" शब्द से असुरक्षित महसूस करते हैं। मेरे विचार में, गठबंधन का नाम चाहे जो भी हो, चुनाव मोदी बनाम विपक्ष के नेता के बीच ही होगा। सर्वश्रेष्ठ की जीत हो। यदि हमें एक राष्ट्र के रूप में "भारत" नाम से संबोधित किया जाए तो इससे मुझे बहुत संतुष्टि और तृप्ति मिलेगी।"इस बीच एक यूजर ने उनसे सवाल किया कि जब पहलवान धरने पर बैठे थे, तब आप कहां थे। इसके जवाब में सहवाग ने पहलवानों के समर्थन में अपने ट्वीट की फोटो शेयर की और लिखा "थोड़ी नजर बढ़ाओ, ठाकुर"