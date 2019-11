VIDEO: 'चहल टीवी' पर आए श्रेयस-दीपक, खेल के मैदान पर दिखाया गया पत्तों का जादू

WATCH: Hat-trick of sixes, Hat-trick of wickets & a card trick to top it up. This is yet another Chahal TV special. 😎😎 @deepak_chahar9 @ShreyasIyer15 @yuzi_chahal - by @28anand



Full Video here 👉👉 https://t.co/2Ni3uCykZT pic.twitter.com/HsBGoK0CHf