बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ श्रीलंकाई टीम का हुआ ऐलान, मेंडिस ने की 3 साल बाद वापसी

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 10:28 PM IST
sri lanka t20 team announced against bangladesh
श्रीलंका टीम - फोटो : File
टेस्ट और वन-डे सीरीज के बाद बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ दो टी20 मैच की सीरीज के लिए श्रीलंका टीम का ऐलान हो गया है। टीम में जेफ्री वांद्रसे और अमीला अपोंसो के नाम चौंकाने वाले रहे।  इसके अलावा असिथा फर्नांडो और शेहान मदुशनाका को टीम में तेज गेंदबाज के रूप में शामिल किया गया है। 

श्रीलंकाई टीम के सबसे अनुभवी खिलाड़ी एंजेलो मैथ्यूज पहले ही चोटिल होकर पहले ही बाहर हो चुके हैं। उनकी जगह पर टीम में  दिनेश चांडीमल को टीम की कमान सौंपी गई है। बता दें कि कुछ दिन पहले ही श्रीलंकाई बोर्ड ने थिसारा परेरा को कप्तान बनाया था, लेकिन इस बार उनको कप्तानी नहीं सौंपी गई है। 

इस बीच टीम में जिस नाम ने सबको चौंकाया है वह जीवन मेंडिस। लेग स्पिनर मेंडिस करीब 3 साल बाद टीम में वापसी कर रहे हैं। 

टी20 श्रृंखला के लिए टीम इस प्रकार है: दिनेश चांडीमल (कप्तान), उपुल थरंगा, असेला गुनारत्ने, निरोशन डिकवेला, जेफ्री वांद्रसे, अकीला धनंजय, दसुन शनाका, इसुरु उदाना, शेहान मदुशनाका, अमीला अपोंसो, दनुष्का गुनाथिलका, कुसल परेरा, थिसारा परेरा, जीवन मेंडिस और असिथा फर्नांडो।
sri lanka t20 team jeevan mendis dinesh chandimal

