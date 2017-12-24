Download App
27 रन की छोटी पारी खेली, फिर भी रोहित शर्मा ने तोड़े बड़े-बड़े रिकॉर्ड्स

Presented By: विकास कुमार

Updated Sun, 24 Dec 2017 11:18 PM IST
rohit sharma hits Most sixes by openers in a calendar year in international cricket

टीम इंडिया और श्रीलंका के बीच रविवार को मुंबई के वानखेड़ में खेले गए तीसरे टी20 मैच में कप्तान रोहित शर्मा भले ही बड़ा स्कोर बना पाने में नाकाम रहे और 20 बॉल पर 4 चौके और 1 छक्के की मदद से 27 बनाकर आउट हुए हो गए हों, लेकिन इसके बावजूद उन्होंने कई रिकॉर्ड अपने नाम किए। आइए जानते हैं रोहित के उन रिकॉर्ड्स के बारे में जो उन्होंने इस मैच में बनाए...
 

