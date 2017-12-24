बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
INDvSL T20: वानखेड़े के नाम दर्ज हुआ यह खास रिकॉर्ड, पर पाक के तीन स्टेडियम अब भी हैं बहुत आगे
Updated Sun, 24 Dec 2017 08:05 PM IST
टीम इंडिया और श्रीलंका के बीच तीन टी20 मैचों की सीरीज का आखिरी मैच मुंबई के वानखेड़े स्टेडिमय में खेला जा रहा है। इस मैच के साथ ही वानखेड़े के नाम एक उपलब्धि जुड़ गई। इस मैदान पर यह 100वां टी20 मैच खेला जा रहा है, इस लिहाज से यह भारत का पहला और दुनिया का 9वां ऐसा मैदान है, जहां 100 या इससे अधिक टी20 मैचों का आयोजन हुआ है। आइए जानते हैं किस मैदान पर खेले गए हैं सबसे ज्यादा टी20 मैच...
