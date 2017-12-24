Download App
INDvSL T20: वानखेड़े के नाम दर्ज हुआ यह खास रिकॉर्ड, पर पाक के तीन स्टेडियम अब भी हैं बहुत आगे

डिजिटल स्पोर्ट्स टीम- अमर उजाला

Updated Sun, 24 Dec 2017 08:05 PM IST
Wankhede Stadium Mumbai becomes the first Indian venue to host 100 T20 matches

टीम इंडिया और श्रीलंका के बीच तीन टी20 मैचों की सीरीज का आखिरी मैच मुंबई के वानखेड़े स्टेडिमय में खेला जा रहा है। इस मैच के साथ ही वानखेड़े के नाम एक उपलब्धि जुड़ गई। इस मैदान पर यह 100वां टी20 मैच खेला जा रहा है, इस लिहाज से यह भारत का पहला और दुनिया का 9वां ऐसा मैदान है, जहां 100 या इससे अधिक टी20 मैचों का आयोजन हुआ है। आइए जानते हैं किस मैदान पर खेले गए हैं सबसे ज्यादा टी20 मैच...

