पुलवामा हमले में शहीद दो जवानों के बच्चों को सहवाग ने लिया था गोद, सेना में होना चाहते हैं भर्ती

Today marks one year since the terrible Pulwama attack on our brave jawans. Naman to all of them.

In this pic are Batsman -Arpit Singh s/o Pulwama Shaheed Ram Vakeel &

Bowler-Rahul Soreng s/o Pulwama Shaheed Vijay Soreng.

Very privileged to have them study in my @SehwagSchool