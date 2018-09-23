शहर चुनें

INDvPAK: 'माही' ने किया फिर कमाल, सजदे में झुका पूरा सोशल मीडिया

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 23 Sep 2018 06:57 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
टीम इंडिया और पाकिस्तान के बीच रविवार को  एशिया कप 2018 का तीसरा सुपर-4 मुकाबाल खेला जा रहा है। दुबई में खेले जा रहे इस मुकाबले में पाकिस्तान ने टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी का फैसला लिया।
पहले बल्लेबाजी करने उतरी फखर जमान और इमाम उल हक ओपनिंग जोड़ी ने पाकिस्तान को धीमी शुरुआत दिलाई। इसके बाद  8वें ओवर की आखिरी गेंद पर पाक को सलामी बल्लेबाज इमाम उल के रूप में पहला झटका लगा।

हालांकि, यहां अंपायर ने नॉट आउट करार दिया, लेकिन टीम इंडिया अनुभवी विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज महेन्द्र सिंह धोनी ने कप्तान रोहित शर्मा को डीआरएस के लिए कहा, जो भारत के पक्ष में गया और इमाम उल हक 10 रन बनाकर पवेलियन लौट गए। इसके बाद धोनी की सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर तारीफ की जा रही है।
आगे पढ़ें

