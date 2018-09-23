Thala review system! First wicket of the night! Wish Thala's stat of DRS decisions won in favour could be unearthed! @StarSportsIndia #INDvPAK #WhistlePodu 🦁💛
— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) September 23, 2018
What a review, incredible MS Dhoni. #IndvPak
— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) September 23, 2018
Dhoni Review System #IndvPak
— Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) September 23, 2018
Rohit Sharma gets the nod from MS Dhoni behind the stumps and India take a review!
🇵🇰 - 24/0 (8)#CricketMeriJaan #INDvPAK
— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) September 23, 2018
Dhoni's first wicket via Chahal via Rohit via DRS - because he doesn't believe in short-cuts.#IndvPak
— Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) September 23, 2018
The way India takes reviews when Dhoni is there, and when he isn't is baffling. Despite stepping down from captaincy, that man is proving to be a better decision maker. #INDvPAK #AsiaCup2108
— Vishwanath Seshagiri (@panda_who_codes) September 23, 2018
— Jagrati Yadav (@JagratiYadav3) September 23, 2018
एशिया कप में सुपर-4 के तीसरे मुकाबले में चिर प्रतिद्वंद्वी भारत-पाकिस्तान एक बार फिर आमने-सामने होंगे...
23 सितंबर 2018