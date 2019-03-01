शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   Indian sportspersons welcome Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, says-We salute your bravery 

अभिनंदन के जज्बे, बहादुरी और हौसले को खेल जगत का सलाम, विराट समेत इन दिग्गजों ने दी बधाई

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 01 Mar 2019 10:56 PM IST
अभिनंदन
अभिनंदन
ख़बर सुनें
भारतीय वायुसेना के विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन वर्तमान की वतन वापसी हो गई है। वह तकरीबन 60 घंटे बाद भारत लौटे। पूरा देश अभिनंदन के जज्बे, बहादुरी और हौसले को सलाम कर कर रहा। आज हर हिंदुस्तानी का सीना गर्व से चौड़ा है और देश को इस जांबाज विंग कमांडर पर फख्र है।
विज्ञापन
वर्धमान के स्वदेश लौटते ही देश पूरे जोश के साथ उनका 'अभिनंदन' कर रहा है। लोगों में जश्न का माहौल है। हिम्मत और हौसले की मिसाल विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन के वतन लौटते ही खेल जगत के कई दिग्गजों ने उनके जज्बे, बहादुरी और हौसले को सलाम किया। सोशल मीडिया पर खेल जगत के कई दिग्गज ट्वीट कर उनकी बहादूरी को सलाम कर रहे हैं।

गौरतलब है कि भारतीय वायुसेना ने पाकिस्तानी सीमा में जैश-ए-मोहम्मद के ठिकानों को निशाना बनाया था। उसके बाद पाकिस्तानी वायुसेना की ओर से भारत की वायुसीमा का उल्लंघन किया गया और इस दौरान हुए हवाई संघर्ष में भारत ने पाकिस्तान का एक एफ-16 विमान मार गिराया और भारत का मिग-21 दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गया। इस संघर्ष के परिणामस्वरूप विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन का पैराशूट सीमा पर आगे बढ़ गया और उन्हें पाकिस्तान ने पकड़ लिया।

अभिनंदन वर्तमान की वतन वापसी के बाद बीसीसीआई, टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली, पूर्व खिलाड़ी वीवीएस लक्ष्मण, अनिल कुंबले समेत कई दिग्गज खिलाड़ियों ने उनकी वीरता को सलाम किया और जय हिंद कह कर बाधईयां दीः

 


 


 
विज्ञापन
आगे पढ़ें

विज्ञापन

Recommended

मिग 21 के लिए जब तरसी दुनिया
India News

जिस मिग-21 से अभिनंदन ने एफ-16 को मार गिराया, उसे पाने के लिए कभी तरसती थी दुनिया

1 मार्च 2019

Bollywood

भारत में बहादुर पायलट का ऐसा 'अभिनंदन' देख पाक एक्टर्स हुए गदगद, बोले- हमें अपनी सेना पर गर्व है

1 मार्च 2019

वीना मलिक
Abhinandan
जमाल शाह
Ali Zafar
Bollywood

भारत में बहादुर पायलट का ऐसा 'अभिनंदन' देख पाक एक्टर्स हुए गदगद, बोले- हमें अपनी सेना पर गर्व है

1 मार्च 2019

वाघा बॉर्डर
India News

थोड़ी देर में भारत में होगा 'अभिनंदन', वाघा बॉर्डर पर खुशियां मना रहे लोग

1 मार्च 2019

आप भी बन सकते हैं हिस्सा साहित्य के सबसे बड़े उत्सव "जश्न-ए-अदब" का- यहाँ register करें-
Register Now

आप भी बन सकते हैं हिस्सा साहित्य के सबसे बड़े उत्सव "जश्न-ए-अदब" का- यहाँ register करें-
RRB Group D result 2018 expected in march know about more details
Education

RRB Group D परीक्षा के परिणामों के लिए इंतजार हुआ खत्म, इस दिन आएगा रिजल्ट

1 मार्च 2019

himachal cabinet meeting decisions today on 01 march
Shimla

हिमाचल कैबिनेट ने कर्मचारियों को दिया बड़ा तोहफा, जानिए 30 बड़े फैसले

1 मार्च 2019

स्क्वाड्रन लीडर पत्नी ने ऐसे दी श्रद्धांजलि
Chandigarh

बॉर्डर पर जान गंवाने वाले पति को स्क्वाड्रन लीडर पत्नी ने ऐसे दी अंतिम विदाई, मां-पिता का सैल्यूट

1 मार्च 2019

क्या है करियर का किस्मत कनेक्शन? जानने के लिए संपर्क करें जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या है करियर का किस्मत कनेक्शन? जानने के लिए संपर्क करें जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
विज्ञापन
abhinandan varthaman abhinandan virat kohli अभिनन्दन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get cricket news in Hindi live update of Sports News, live cricket score and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

गरीबी
India News

वर्तमान में लगभग आधा देश सूखे की चपेट में - आईआईटी, गांधीनगर

1 मार्च 2019

farmers
India News

एक फीसदी घटेगा देश का अनाज उत्पादन, किसानों की बढ़ेगी कमाई

1 मार्च 2019

mnrega
India News

आम चुनाव में अब मनरेगा जॉब कार्ड से भी डाल सकेंगे वोट

1 मार्च 2019

पाकिस्तान
Delhi NCR

चाणक्यपुरी में पाकिस्तान उच्चायोग की सुरक्षा बढ़ाई, भारी संख्या में पुलिसकर्मी तैनात 

1 मार्च 2019

Indian Airforce
India News

बालाकोट: फैक्टरी में तैयार मानव बम भारत, अफगानिस्तान, ईरान और बलूचिस्तान में भेजे जाते थे

28 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
सुषमा स्वराज (फाइल फोटो)
China

सुषमा ने जैश-ए-मोहम्मद की हकीकत सामने रखी तो चीन ने दिया पाकिस्तान को झटका

27 फरवरी 2019

Border
India News

राजस्थान से लगती भारत-पाक सीमा पर तीनों सेना ने कमर कसी, धारा 144 लागू

28 फरवरी 2019

kim-trump
World

वियतनाम में जहां अमेरिका ने बम गिराए थे वहीं मिले ट्रंप-किम, पहली बार साथ में डिनर भी किया 

28 फरवरी 2019

Narendra Modi
Delhi NCR

पीएम ने रात भर जागकर रखी एयर स्ट्राइक पर नजर, तभी किया आराम जब...

27 फरवरी 2019

Jaish Training Camp
India News

बालाकोट: जैश-ए-मोहम्मद कैंप की वो तस्वीरें जहां आतंकियों को दिया जाता था प्रशिक्षण

27 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

भारतीय जर्सी
Cricket News

'भारतीय जर्सी की विरासत भावी पीढ़ियों को सौंपना गौरवपूर्ण'

टीम इंडिया के पूर्व कप्तान एमएस धोनी ने कहा कि भारतीय जर्सी की इस विरासत को भावी पीढ़ी को सौंपने पर गर्व है। 

1 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
Aus vs IND
Cricket News

INDvAUS: सीरीज में बढ़त बनाने उतरेगा भारत, पहला वन-डे कल

1 मार्च 2019

टॉस
Cricket News

टीम इंडिया-ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच पहला वन-डे कल, कब, कहां और कैसे देखें LIVE मैच

1 मार्च 2019

विराट कोहली
Cricket News

विराट कोहली ने कर दिया साफ, IPL का प्रदर्शन नहीं आएगा विश्व कप के लिए काम

1 मार्च 2019

ग्लेन मैक्सवेल
Cricket News

INDvAUS: मैक्सवेल के शतक से ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने जीती टी-20 सीरीज, भारत को 2-0 से हराया

28 फरवरी 2019

INDvAUS: Here is full schedule of ODI series, which is starting from 2 March
Cricket News

भारत-ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच ऐसा है वन-डे सीरीज का पूरा शेड्यूल, कल पहला मैच

1 मार्च 2019

जोस बटलर और क्रिस गेल
Cricket News

मैच में बने 807 रन और लगे सबसे ज्यादा छक्के, इंग्लैंड ने चौथे वन-डे में विंडीज को दी मात

28 फरवरी 2019

aus vs ind
Cricket News

भारत-ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच दूसरा टी-20 आज, कब-कहां और कैसे देखें LIVE मैच

27 फरवरी 2019

INDvAUS: 1st T20 between India and Australia, When, Where and How to watch live streaming
Cricket News

भारत-ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच पहला टी-20 आज, कब-कहां और कैसे देखें LIVE मैच

24 फरवरी 2019

भारत बनाम ऑस्ट्रेलिया
Cricket News

INDvAUS: आखिरी गेंद पर हारी टीम इंडिया, तीन विकेट से जीते कंगारू

25 फरवरी 2019

Related Videos

मैच के दौरान हुआ कुछ ऐसा कि लोग हंसने पर हो गए मजबूर

क्रिकेट मैच के रोमांच के बीच कभी-कभी ऐसी बातें भी हो जाती हैं जो दर्शकों को अतिरिक्त मनोरंजन कराती हैं। आइए आपको ऐसे ही फनी पल दिखाते हैं जब लोग हंस-हंसकर लोटपोट हो गए...

19 फरवरी 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:20

'कबूतर' की गेंदबाजी से कांपते थे बल्लेबाज

9 फरवरी 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर 3:15

जब अंपायरों ने किया कन्फ्यूज, कर दीं फनी हरकतें

7 फरवरी 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर 3:15

जब बल्लेबाजों को देनी पड़ी बल्ले की कुर्बानी

5 फरवरी 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर 3:52

जब गिलक्रिस्ट के सामने गेंदबाजी करना भूल गया गेंदबाज

2 फरवरी 2019

Related

chris gayle
Cricket News

WIvENG: छक्कों की बारिश से भीग गया चौथा वन-डे, गेल-बटलर ने मिलकर लाया था यह तूफान

28 फरवरी 2019

kl rahul
Cricket News

आईसीसी टी-20 रैंकिंगः केएल राहुल ने लगाई लंबी छलांग, भारत को हुआ दो अंक का नुकसान

1 मार्च 2019

सनथ जयसूर्या
Cricket News

सनथ जयसूर्या पर आईसीसी ने लगाया दो साल का प्रतिबंध

26 फरवरी 2019

india vs pakistan
Cricket News

बदनाम होकर भी विश्व विजेता बन जाएगा पाकिस्तान! क्या भारत अपने ही पैरों पर मारेगा कुल्हाड़ी?

23 फरवरी 2019

ऋद्धिमान साहा
Cricket News

सैयद मुश्ताक अली: साहा ने शतक के साथ की वापसी, टी-20 में जड़ा अपना दूसरा शतक

27 फरवरी 2019

सुरेश रैना
Cricket News

सैयद मुश्ताक अली टी-20 : उत्तर प्रदेश की जीत में चमके प्रियम और सौरभ

26 फरवरी 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.