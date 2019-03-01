Real Hero. I bow down to you. Jai Hind 🙏🙏🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/kDgocwpclA— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 1, 2019
#WelcomeHomeAbhinandan You rule the skies and you rule our hearts. Your courage and dignity will inspire generations to come 🇮🇳 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/PbG385LUsE— BCCI (@BCCI) March 1, 2019
We salute your bravery #WelcomeHomeAbhinandan 🇮🇳— Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) March 1, 2019
We all are proud of your courage Wing Commander Abhinandan!— Rani Rampal (@imranirampal) March 1, 2019
Welcome back home. #WelcomeHomeAbinandan
The nation salutes your valour , selflessness and grit. #WelcomeHomeAbhinandan 🙏 pic.twitter.com/N432Qk2ajT— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 1, 2019
Relief. Joy. Moved. #WelcomeHomeAbhinandan— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 1, 2019
Our brave pilot #Abhinanadan after having ejected on d other side of d boarder n being in thr captivity is back home.We r proud of u n all our armed https://t.co/Ify1t0VAmt dis escalated situation between d2 countries,also would like 2 recognize d humanitarian gesture #JaiHind— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 1, 2019
A big salute to wing commander Abhinandan Varthaman #Abhinandan. He is the real hero #Hero. A very big salute to the defence team & IAF on the successful surgical strike. Great respect #respect to our PM Narendramodi ji @narendramodi.#JaiHind #Peace #Salute #IAF #Bravery. pic.twitter.com/RUvCZsha7w— Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) March 1, 2019
विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन का स्वदेश में हार्दिक अभिनंदन और उनकी वीरता को सलाम 🙏🏻🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/gDrd60jrtc— Umesh Yaadav (@y_umesh) March 1, 2019
1 मार्च 2019