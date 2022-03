IND vs SL: भारत की शानदार जीत के बाद वायरल हुई अश्विन और श्रेयस की बातचीत, बेंगलुरु टेस्ट में बनाया रिकॉर्ड

388 runs at 55.42, 3 50s & 1 100. What a start has Shreyas Iyer had to his test career.



In a chat with @ashwinravi99 on #DRSwithAsh a year back, @ShreyasIyer15 opened up about his test cricket ambitions. We are glad he's been able to become a force in tests. Well done, Shreyas! pic.twitter.com/WbWYEkRudz