Former Indian Women Cricket Team Coach Tushar Arothe arrested in connection with IPL betting

IPL में सट्टेबाजी: भारतीय महिला क्रिकेट टीम के पूर्व कोच गिरफ्तार

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 02 Apr 2019 08:05 PM IST
तुषार अरोठे
तुषार अरोठे - फोटो : ANI
पूर्व भारतीय महिला क्रिकेट टीम के कोच तुषार अरोठे को इंडियन टी-20 लीग में सट्टेबाजी के मामले में वडोदरा से गिरफ्तार किया गया है। 
डीसीपी क्राइम ब्रांच जेसी जडेजा ने बताया, 'हमने एक कैफे में छापे के दौरान 18 अन्य व्यक्तियों के साथ तुषार अरोठे को भी गिरफ्तार किया। उनके फोन और वाहन जब्त कर लिए गए हैं।' 


ipl 2019 ipl betting tushar arothe
