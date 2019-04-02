Gujarat: Former Indian Women Cricket Team Coach Tushar Arothe(pic 1) arrested in Vadodara in connection with IPL betting.JS Jadeja(pic 2),DCP Crime Branch,says,“We arrested Tushar Arothe along with 18 other persons during a raid at a cafe. Their phones&vehicles have been seized.” pic.twitter.com/YrC7bBT9G5— ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2019
2 अप्रैल 2019