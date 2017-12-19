Download App
रणजी ट्रॉफी: दिल्ली ने 10 साल के बाद फाइनल में जगह की पक्की

डिजिटल स्पोर्ट्स टीम- अमर उजाला

Updated Tue, 19 Dec 2017 08:23 PM IST
delhi beat bengal by an innings and 26 runs and enter in final of ranji trophy

गौतम गंभीरPC: twitter

दिल्ली ने मंगलवार को रणजी ट्रॉफी सेमीफाइनल में बंगाल को एक पारी और 26 रन से हराकर 10 साल के बाद फाइनल में प्रवेश किया। इससे पहले दिल्ली ने 2007-08 में फाइनल में जगह बनाई थी। दिल्ली की टीम वैसे कुल 15वीं बार रणजी ट्रॉफी के फाइनल में पहुंची है। वो अभी तक सात बार खिताब भी जीत चुकी है। 
दिल्ली फाइनल में कर्नाटक और विदर्भ के बीच चल रहे दूसरे सेमीफाइनल के विजेता से भिड़ेगी। दिल्ली ने बंगाल के 286 रन के जवाब में अपनी पहली पारी में 398 रन बनाकर 112 रन की बढ़त हासिल की थी। इसके बाद दिल्ली के गेंदबाजों ने अपना जलवा दिखाया और बंगाल की टीम को दूसरी पारी में 24.4 ओवर में 86 रन पर ढेर कर दिया। 

सैनी ने 35 रन देकर चार, खेजरोलिया ने 40 रन देकर चार और विकास टोकस ने 11 रन देकर एक विकेट लिया। बल्लेबाजों के लचर प्रदर्शन से मोहम्मद शमी का गेंदबाजी में अच्छा प्रदर्शन भी फीका पड़ गया, जिन्होंने 122 रन देकर छह विकेट लिये।

पुणे के एमसीए स्टेडियम की पिच पर तीसरे दिन गेंदबाजों का दबदबा रहा और दिन भर में कुल 17 विकेट गिरे। दिल्ली की युवा टीम हालांकि बंगाल पर हर क्षेत्र में अव्वल साबित हुई। 

अनुभवी गौतम गंभीर (127) और उनके सलामी जोड़ीदार कुणाल चंदेला (113) के शतक तथा युवा बल्लेबाज हिम्मत सिंह (60) के अर्धशतक भी भूमिका भी अहम रही।
Your Story has been saved!