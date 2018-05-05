For Those Asking Why Didn't I Celebrate Virat Kohli's Wicket, Yes I Was Scared My Place In National Team Will Be Screwed. #CSKvRCB #CSKvsRCB #Jadeja #SirJadeja pic.twitter.com/S9AyvEDnrc — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) May 5, 2018

Letter postmatch :



Hi Virat ,



I have no intent to do this to you . If possible , please forgive me . And please consider me for selection .



Your faithfully

Jaddu #CSKvRCB #jadeja pic.twitter.com/S5qo50BRGn — PK (@restlessler) May 5, 2018