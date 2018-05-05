शहर चुनें

CSKvRCB: विराट कोहली को किया क्लीन बोल्ड, फिर जडेजा के रिएक्शन ने फैंस को चौंकाया

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 05 May 2018 08:08 PM IST
रविंद्र जडेजा और विराट कोहली
रविंद्र जडेजा और विराट कोहली
चेन्नई सुपरकिंग्स के ऑलराउंडर रविंद्र जडेजा ने शनिवार को रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर के खिलाफ शानदार प्रदर्शन किया, जिसकी मदद से उनकी टीम ने 6 विकेट से जीत दर्ज की। जडेजा ने चार ओवर में केवल 18 रन देकर तीन विकेट झटके। इस प्रदर्शन के लिए उन्हें मैन ऑफ द मैच के खिताब से नवाजा गया। जडेजा ने दिन का पहला शिकार आरसीबी के कप्तान विराट कोहली (8) का किया।
जडेजा ने विराट कोहली को क्लीन बोल्ड किया। इसके बाद जडेजा ने जैसा रिएक्शन दिया, उसने क्रिकेट फैंस को चौंका दिया। जडेजा के रिएक्शन कैमरा में कैद हो गए, जो सोशल मीडिया पर तेजी से वायरल भी हो रहा है।

वीडियो में दिखा कि जडेजा ने जैसे ही विराट को बोल्ड किया तो वह खुद ही हैरान रह गए। वहीं विराट कोहली के चेहरे पर भी अजीब रिएक्शन देखने को मिले। आमतौर पर देखने को मिलता है कि बल्लेबाज को आउट करने के बाद गेंदबाज जश्न मनाने में व्यस्त हो जाता है। मगर जडेजा के साथ नहीं दिखा। वह थोड़े से चौंके हुए दिखे।

बहरहाल, स्पिनर्स की बेहतरीन गेंदबाजी के बाद कप्तान एसएस धोनी की शानदार फिनिशिंग के बूते मेजबान चेन्नई सुपरकिंग्स ने शनिवार को खेले गए आईपीएल 2018 के 35वें मुकाबले में आरसीबी पर 6 विकेट से आसान जीत दर्ज की। कोहली की टीम 20 ओवर में 9 विकेट पर महज 127 रन ही बना सकी। जवाब में सीएसके ने 2 ओवर पहले ही 4 विकेट खोकर लक्ष्य हासिल कर लिया।
जडेजा के इस रिएक्शन के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर उन्हें जमकर ट्रोल भी किया गया

ravindra jadeja virat kohli chennai super kings royal challengers bangalore

