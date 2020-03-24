शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   COVID19: From virat kohli to Sathiyan athletes come out to support PM modi 21-day lockdown announcement

खेल जगत ने भी किया 21 दिन के लॉकडाउन का समर्थन, विराट समेत इन दिग्गजों ने की अपील

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 24 Mar 2020 10:31 PM IST
विज्ञापन
विराट-शास्त्री/गांगुली
विराट-शास्त्री/गांगुली - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
कोरोना वायरस के बढ़ते मामलों के देखते हुए प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने एक सप्ताह के अंदर दूसरी बार देश को संबोधित किया। प्रधानमंत्री ने कहा कि आने वाले तीन हफ्ते हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण हैं। आज रात 12 बजे से पूरे देश में संपूर्ण लॉकडाउन होने जा रहा है। प्रधानमंत्री ने कहा कि कोरोना से बचने का इसके अलावा कोई तरीका नहीं है, कोई रास्ता नहीं है।
विज्ञापन
कोरोना को फैलने से रोकना है, तो इसके संक्रमण की सायकिल को तोड़ना ही होगा। किसी भी तरह का खिलवाड़, आपके जीवन को और खतरे में डाल सकता है। मुझे विश्वास है हर भारतीय संकट की इस घड़ी में सरकार के, स्थानीय प्रशासन के निर्देशों का पालन करेगा। खेल जगत ने भी प्रधानमंत्री के इस अपील का समर्थन किया है।

ऐसे में टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली ने ट्वीट कर लिखा, 'प्रधानमंत्री के आदेश को मानते हुए सभी लोग कृप्या करके 21 दिनों तक अपने-अपने घरों में रहें। सोशल डिसटेंसिंग ही एकमात्र उपाय है इस खतरनाक वायरस से बचने का।'
 

बीसीसीआई अध्यक्ष सौरव गांगुली ने लिखा, 'सभी लोग साथ मिलकर इस खतरनाक वायरस से लड़ेंगे और इस पर काबू पा कर रहेंगे।'
 
पूर्व तेज गेंदबाज आरपी सिंह ने लिखा, 'संयम और धैर्य से मिलेगी जीत। मुश्किल वक्त जरूर है लेकिन क्रिकेट और खेल हमें बताता है कि अगर ठान लें तो भाई पूरा कर सकते हैं।'
 
हरभजन ने लिखा, 'अगले 21 दिन हम सब के लिए बहुत जरूरी है। हम सब मिलकर प्रधानमंत्री के आदेशों का पालन करें और घर के अंदर रहें। इसी प्रकार हम इस करोना वायरस से अपना और सब का बचाव कर सकते हैं।'
 

 
विज्ञापन
आगे पढ़ें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
coronavirus pandemic coronavirus lockdown 21day lockdown
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें क्रिकेट समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। क्रिकेट जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे क्रिकेट मैच लाइव स्कोरकार्ड, टीम और प्लेयर्स की आईसीसी रैंकिंग आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Coronavirus Lockdown list of essential services that will remain open
India News

लॉकडाउन से घबराएं नहीं, सुबकुछ मिलेगा, यहां देखिए जरूरी समानों की लिस्ट

24 मार्च 2020

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

PM Modi Speech Live: थोड़ी देर में राष्ट्र को संबोधित करेंगे प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी, कोरोना पर करेंगे बात

24 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
Hantavirus symptoms prevention and treatment new virus in china how much chances in India
Health & Fitness

Hantavirus: क्या है हंता वायरस के लक्षण, कारण और बचाव, भारत में इसका कितना खतरा?

24 मार्च 2020

hantavirus new virus: चीन में हंता वायरस संक्रमण की जांच करते स्वास्थ्यकर्मी
Health & Fitness

Hantavirus: क्या कोराना वायरस की ही तरह है हंतावायरस? चीन में मौत के बाद सता रहा महामारी का डर

24 मार्च 2020

China
World

अब आ गया हंता वायरस, चीन में एक की मौत, सोशल मीडिया पर खूब हो रहा सर्च

24 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण
Business Diary

वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंस के जरिए मीडिया को संबोधित कर रही हैं निर्मला सीतारमण, राहत पैकेज की उम्मीद

24 मार्च 2020

Lockdown in Uttarakhand News Update: police beaten public who walk on roads for no reason
Dehradun

Lockdown Uttarakhand: बिना काम घूमने वालों को पुलिस ने सिखाया ऐसा सबक कि घर की ओर लगा दी दौड़

24 मार्च 2020

पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने राष्ट्र को संबोधित किया।
Bollywood

इस अभिनेत्री ने एक बार फिर पीएम मोदी को दी सलाह, कहा- आज 8 बजे ताली-थाली के बजाय....

24 मार्च 2020

How thermometer gun works
विशेष

थर्मोमीटर गन चुटकियों में करता है कोरोना वायरस पीड़ितों की पहचान, ऐसे करता है काम

24 मार्च 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Health & Fitness

Coronavirus: क्या गंध नहीं महसूस कर पाना भी हो सकता है कोरोना का लक्षण?

24 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited