खेल जगत ने भी किया 21 दिन के लॉकडाउन का समर्थन, विराट समेत इन दिग्गजों ने की अपील

As our Honourable Prime Minister, Shri @NarendraModi ji just announced, the whole country is going into a lockdown starting midnight today for the next 21 days. My request will remain the same, PLEASE STAY AT HOME. 🙏🏼 #SocialDistancing is the only cure for Covid 19.— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 24, 2020
Let’s fight this together .. we will get over this #corona pic.twitter.com/OTH2iJbPMz— Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) March 24, 2020
संयम और धेर्य से मिलेगी जीत। मुश्किल वक़्त ज़रूर है लेकिन क्रिकेट और खेल हमें बताता है कि अगर ठान लें तो भाई पूरा कर सकते हैं। #StayAtHomeSaveLives #LockdownNow #LockdownQuery— R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) March 24, 2020
अगले 21 दिन हम सब के लिए बहुत ज़रूरी है हम सब मिलकर @narendramodi के आदेशों का पालन करें और घर के अंदर रहें इसी प्रकार हम इस करोना वायरस से अपना और सब का बचाव कर सकते हैं— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 24, 2020
Social distancing is extremely critical for each and everyone of us to follow for the next 21 days. Please stay at home & wash your hands regularly, and let’s break the chain. Please don’t panic about essentials, the central & state governments will ensure it#IndiaFightsCorona— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 24, 2020
प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi जी ने देशवासियों से अपील की है 21 दिन घर में रहें।— Col Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) March 24, 2020
कोरोना की चैन को तोड़ना है तो ये नियम अनुशासन के साथ पालन करना होगा जो आज रात 12 बजे से शुरू हो जाएगा।
इस संक्रमण की चैन तोड़ने का यही एकमात्र उपाय है।#21daylockdown
Our PM Modi just announced a nation wide lockdown for 21 days !!— Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (@sathiyantt) March 24, 2020
I urge everyone to please stay safe at home!
Let us fight this Coronavirus together!
Ps : Essential services will continue to function and please don’t do any panic buying and help the needy !!#Staystrong
3 weeks it is ... let’s stay indoors India. I repeat the consequences of irresponsible community behaviour over the next 3 weeks could cost us 2 decades. Well done @narendramodi ji. Now let’s follow instructions rather than moaning and giving our own opinions. #coronavirusindia— lets stay indoors India 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) March 24, 2020
Fully support the government’s decision to impose the #CoronavirusLockdown.— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 24, 2020
Stop the virus from scoring big. Be your own captain! Spread the field. Practice Social Distancing and remember our PM’s advice 🙏🏼#JaanHaiTohJahanHai #StayAtHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/F7dpRNeZmO