खेल जगत ने भी किया 21 दिन के लॉकडाउन का समर्थन, विराट समेत इन दिग्गजों ने की अपील

Social distancing is extremely critical for each and everyone of us to follow for the next 21 days. Please stay at home & wash your hands regularly, and let's break the chain. Please don't panic about essentials, the central & state governments will ensure it#IndiaFightsCorona

प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi जी ने देशवासियों से अपील की है 21 दिन घर में रहें।



कोरोना की चैन को तोड़ना है तो ये नियम अनुशासन के साथ पालन करना होगा जो आज रात 12 बजे से शुरू हो जाएगा।



इस संक्रमण की चैन तोड़ने का यही एकमात्र उपाय है।#21daylockdown

1/3 — Col Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) March 24, 2020

Our PM Modi just announced a nation wide lockdown for 21 days !!

I urge everyone to please stay safe at home!

Let us fight this Coronavirus together!



Ps : Essential services will continue to function and please don't do any panic buying and help the needy !!#Staystrong

3 weeks it is ... let's stay indoors India. I repeat the consequences of irresponsible community behaviour over the next 3 weeks could cost us 2 decades. Well done @narendramodi ji. Now let's follow instructions rather than moaning and giving our own opinions. #coronavirusindia

Fully support the government's decision to impose the #CoronavirusLockdown.



Stop the virus from scoring big. Be your own captain! Spread the field. Practice Social Distancing and remember our PM's advice 🙏🏼#JaanHaiTohJahanHai #StayAtHomeSaveLives

