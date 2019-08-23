छत्तीसगढ़: कवर्धा के घने जंगलों में स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने लगाए शिविर, 33 मरीजों का हुआ इलाज

Chhattisgarh: Health Department officials set up health camp for Baiga tribals living on mountains situated in a jungle of Kawardha District. 33 patients have been treated at the camp till now. pic.twitter.com/RrBPcrAOdu— ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2019
Avanish Sharan, Collector, Kawardha Dist: Village is based in such a terrain that villagers have no access to health services, so health camp was set up there by officials of Health Dept to lend medical aid to villagers. We'll try to construct roads to the village. #Chhattisgarh pic.twitter.com/tLpeChMvKB— ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2019
23 अगस्त 2019