शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Chhattisgarh ›   Chhattisgarh: Health Dep't made health camp for Baiga tribals living in jungle of Kawardha District

छत्तीसगढ़: कवर्धा के घने जंगलों में स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने लगाए शिविर, 33 मरीजों का हुआ इलाज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रायपुर Updated Fri, 23 Aug 2019 10:03 AM IST
स्वास्थय शिविर
स्वास्थय शिविर - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
छत्तीसगढ़ के कवर्धा जिले के जंगलों में रहने वाले आदिवासियों को स्वास्थय सुविधाएं नहीं मिल पाती थी। इस स्थिति में बदलाव के लिए छत्तीसगढ़ स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने एक बड़ा कदम उठाया है। स्वास्थय विभाग ने जंगलों में ही स्वास्थय शिविर लगाया। ताकि लोगों तक सेवाएं पहुंचाई जा सकें। 
विज्ञापन


स्वास्थय सेवाओं तक लोगों की पहुंच को सुगम बनाने के लिए छत्तीसगढ़ स्वास्थय विभाग के अधिकारियों ने कवर्धा जिले में स्थित जंगलों में पहाड़ों पर रहने वाले बैगा आदिवासियों के लिए स्वास्थय शिविर लगाया। ताकि आदिवासियों को सभी प्रकार की स्वास्थय सुविधाएं मुहैया कराई जा सकें। 

जंगल में लगाए गए इस शिविर में अब 33 मरीजों का इलाज किया जा चुका है। 


कवर्धा जिले के कलेक्टर अवनीश शरण ने कहा कि गांव एक ऐसे इलाके में स्थित है जहां ग्रामीणों को स्वास्थय सेवाओं की कोई सुविधा नहीं है, इसलिए स्वास्थय विभाग के अधिकारियों द्वारा ग्रामीणों को चिकित्सा सहायता देने के लिए स्वास्थ्य शिविर लगाया गया। साथ ही उन्होंने कहा कि हम गांव को शहर से जोड़ने के लिए सड़क बनाने की कोशिश करेंगे। 
विज्ञापन

Recommended

23 august 2019 rashifal horoscope
Predictions

आज का राशिफल: क्या कहते हैं सभी राशियों के सितारे

23 अगस्त 2019

पी चिदंबरम और अन्य नेता
India News

ये हैं राजनीति की चर्चित गिरफ्तारियां जिन्होंने बटोरी सुर्खियां

22 अगस्त 2019

Health & Fitness

सब्जी में तेज पत्ता डालने से नहीं होती ये बीमारियां, जानिए कितना फायदेमंद है

22 अगस्त 2019

तेज पत्ता
तेज पत्ता
तेज पत्ता
acidity
Health & Fitness

सब्जी में तेज पत्ता डालने से नहीं होती ये बीमारियां, जानिए कितना फायदेमंद है

22 अगस्त 2019

बायोमेडिकल एवं लाइफ साइंस में लेना है एडमिशन, ये है सबसे नामी संस्था
Dolphin PG

बायोमेडिकल एवं लाइफ साइंस में लेना है एडमिशन, ये है सबसे नामी संस्था
Bollywood

अंदर से ऐसा दिखता है अमिताभ बच्चन का घर 'जलसा', पहली बार सामने आईं मेगास्टार के बंगले की तस्वीरें

22 अगस्त 2019

Amitabh Bachchan House Jalsa Inside Picture
Amitabh Bachchan outside Jalsa
Amitabh Bachchan Jalsa House
Amitabh Bachchan Jalsa
Bollywood

अंदर से ऐसा दिखता है अमिताभ बच्चन का घर 'जलसा', पहली बार सामने आईं मेगास्टार के बंगले की तस्वीरें

22 अगस्त 2019

अजिंक्य रहाणे
Cricket News

WIvIND: पहले टेस्ट मैच के पहले दिन रहाणे के 81 रन की बदौलत भारत ने 6 विकेट पर 203 रन बनाए

23 अगस्त 2019

Landslide on Manali Leh Road hundreds of Vehicles and passengers Stuck Kullu Himachal Pradesh
Shimla

तीन दिन से भूखे-प्यासे हैं यात्री, मनाली-लेह मार्ग पर भूस्खलन से सैकड़ों वाहन फंसे

22 अगस्त 2019

संतान की लंबी आयु के लिए इस शनिवार जन्माष्टमी पर मथुरा में कराएं संतान गोपाल पाठ व हवन
Astrology Services

संतान की लंबी आयु के लिए इस शनिवार जन्माष्टमी पर मथुरा में कराएं संतान गोपाल पाठ व हवन
विज्ञापन
chhatisgarh medical camp in kawardha medical camp in jungle medical camp for tribal people health camp in chhatisgarh baiga tribal health camp for baiga tribal health department medical camp for baiga tribal health camp in kawardha health camp in jungle avnish shran छत्तीसगढ़ कवर्धा जिले स्वास्थ्य विभाग बैगा आदिवासियों अवनीश शरण
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Donald Trump
World

अमेरिका में जन्मजात नागरिकता को खत्म करने पर विचार : डोनाल्ड ट्रंप

23 अगस्त 2019

अमर उजाला फाउंडेशन
Meerut

मेरठ में 26 अगस्त को होगी मुरारीलाल माहेश्वरी स्मृति वाद-विवाद प्रतियोगिता

23 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
डॉ. भोला सिंह (File)
Delhi NCR

अगले साल से दो चरणों में होगी देशभर में जनगणना, गृह राज्यमंत्री ने भेजा जवाब

23 अगस्त 2019

कैबिनेट मंत्री सुरेश खन्ना व मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ (फाइल फोटो)
Lucknow

योगी कैबिनेट के मंत्रियों को विभागों का आवंटन, सुरेश खन्ना बने वित्त मंत्री

23 अगस्त 2019

तुषार वेल्लापल्ली
India News

19 करोड़ के चेकबाउंस मामले में यूएई में गिरफ्तार हुए तुषार वेल्लापेल्ली

23 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
s jaishankar
World

नेपाल पहुंचे जयशंकर ने की विदेश मंत्री के साथ बैठक, जयनगर से जनकपुर रेल परियोजना पर संतोष

23 अगस्त 2019

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप-किम जोंग उन (फाइल फोटो)
World

उत्तर कोरिया का अमेरिका के साथ परमाणु वार्ता से इनकार

23 अगस्त 2019

hasan ruhani
World

ईरान ने नई वायु रक्षा प्रणाली का किया अनावरण, एक बार में 100 लक्ष्यों की कर सकता है पहचान

23 अगस्त 2019

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Gorakhpur

सीएम योगी की अपील, भीड़ तंत्र का हिस्सा नहीं बनें, जनोपयोगी कार्य करें

23 अगस्त 2019

Jyotiraditya scindia
India News

कांग्रेस ने महाराष्ट्र के लिए सिंधिया की अगुवाई में बनाई स्क्रीनिंग कमेटी

23 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

वकील हनुमान प्रसाद अग्रवाल
Chhattisgarh

वकील ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में दाखिल किया शपथपत्र, कहा- सभी अग्रवाल राम के वंशज

उन्होंने अग्र भागवत का जिक्र करते हुए कहा कि भगवान राम के बेटे कुश की 34वीं पीढ़ी में अग्रवाल समाज के पूर्वज महाराजा अग्रसेन का जन्म हुआ था।

23 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
नक्सली ने सरेंडर किया
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़: पांच लाख के ईनामी नक्सली ने सुरक्षा बलों के सामने किया आत्मसमर्पण

22 अगस्त 2019

रायपुर एसएसपी आरिफ शेख
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ व्यापम और अन्य परीक्षाओं में लोगों का पैसा लूटने वाले गिरोह का भांडाफोड़

21 अगस्त 2019

अस्पताल में भर्ती महिला
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़: नर्स ने डिलिवरी के दौरान तोड़ दिया नवजात का हाथ, पेट में ही बच्चे की मौत

19 अगस्त 2019

छत्तीसगढ़ के एक स्कूल में महिला से अभद्रता
Chhattisgarh

छात्रावास अधीक्षिका के पति ने महिला सफाईकर्मी को नवजात बच्ची के साथ घसीटा, वीडियो वायरल

20 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़: एसईसीएल की कोयला खदान में दुर्घटना, दो मजदूरों की मौत

20 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ में आठ लाख के इनामी और एक दंपति समेत चार नक्सलियों ने किया आत्मसमर्पण 

20 अगस्त 2019

दामोदर गणेश बापट
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़: कुष्ठ रोगियों की सेवा के लिए पद्मश्री से सम्मानित समाजसेवी दामोदर गणेश बापट का निधन

17 अगस्त 2019

अस्पताल में आग को बुझाते लोग
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़: दंतेवाड़ा के अस्पताल में लगी आग, कोई हताहत नहीं

18 अगस्त 2019

रमन सिंह, पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री रमन सिंह मेदांता अस्पताल में भर्ती, सीने में दर्द की शिकायत

24 जुलाई 2019

Recommended Videos

फिलहाल नजरबंद रहेंगे उमर अब्दुल्ला और महबूबा मुफ्ती, ऐसे लिया जाएगा रिहाई की तारीख पर फैसला

जम्मू-कश्मीर के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्रियों उमर अब्दुल्ला और महबूबा मुफ्ती समेत दूसरे नेताओं के कुछ और समय तक नजरबंद रहने की संभावना है। अगले कुछ दिन तक इनके पुलिस की हिरासत में ही रहने की संभावना है। खबर है कि उनकी रिहाई को लेकर स्थिति साफ नहीं है।

23 अगस्त 2019

विमान 1:39

दीवार फांदकर विमान तक पहुंचा शख्स, सीआईएसएफ ने किया गिरफ्तार

22 अगस्त 2019

चंद्रयान-2 1:09

हजारों किलोमीटर दूर से चंद्रयान-2 ने भेजी चांद की ये पहली तस्वीर

22 अगस्त 2019

जन्माष्टमी 1:27

इस बार दो दिन मनाई जाएगी जन्माष्टमी, जानिए किस तारीख को रखें व्रत

22 अगस्त 2019

राजनीति 4:23

ये हैं राजनीति के वो दिग्गज जिनकी गिरफ्तारी ने राष्ट्रीय राजनीति में मचाई खलबली और बटोरी सुर्खियां

22 अगस्त 2019

Related

Lakshmi Prasad climbed his tongue at Shivalinga in Korba Chhattisgarh
Chhattisgarh

अंधविश्वास : युवक ने शिवलिंग पर चढ़ाई अपनी जुबान, लोग चमत्कार मान नारियल और अगरबत्ती लेकर पहुंचे

22 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chhattisgarh

पिकनिक मनाने के दौरान पतियों को बचाने जलप्रपात में कूदीं पत्नियां, चारों की मौत

23 जुलाई 2019

अनुभव सिंह और उनकी पत्नी विभा सिंह
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ लोकसेवा आयोग की परीक्षा में अनोखा रिकॉर्ड, पति को पहला तो पत्नी को दूसरा स्थान

27 जुलाई 2019

वेट्टी राम
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़: भाई है पुलिसवाला तो बहन है नक्सली, आमना-सामने होने पर चलाते हैं गोलियां

8 अगस्त 2019

छत्तीसगढ़ के मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़: सरकार मनाएगी हरेली त्यौहार, मंत्री और विधायक होंगे शामिल

19 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Chhattisgarh

पर्यावरण बचाने की नई पहल, प्लास्टिक के बदले मिलेगा नाश्ता और खाना

16 जुलाई 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited