Home ›   Chandigarh ›   VP Singh Badnore today visited the Hockey Olympian Balbir Singh Senior

चंडीगढ़ः महान हॉकी खिलाड़ी बलबीर सिंह का हाल जानने पीजीआई पहुंचे पंजाब के राज्यपाल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Thu, 27 Jun 2019 07:16 PM IST
बलबीर सिंह सीनियर से मिले राज्यपाल
बलबीर सिंह सीनियर से मिले राज्यपाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पंजाब के गवर्नर और चंडीगढ़ के प्रशासक वीपी सिंह बदनौर ने गुरुवार को ओलंपियन हॉकी लीजेंड बलबीर सिंह सीनियर से का हालचाल जानने पहुंचे। बलबीर सिंह का इस समय चंडीगढ़ पीजीआई में इजाज चल रहा है।
