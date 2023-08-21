Punjab: 26 किलो हेरोइन के साथ दो पाकिस्तानी गिरफ्तार, BSF-Police को सफलता, फायरिंग में एक घायल

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
In an intelligence led operation against trans-border drug trafficking networks, Border Security Force & Punjab Police, in a joint operation have seized 26 Kg Heroin and arrested two Pakistan nationals. One Pakistan national injured in exchange of fire with security forces: DGP… pic.twitter.com/NMr39rhnCx— ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2023
