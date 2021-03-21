कोरोना : अमृतसर में दिखी बेपरवाह भीड़, सब्जी मंडी में उड़ी सुरक्षित शारीरिक दूरी के नियमों की धज्जियां

Punjab: Social distancing norms flouted at Sabzi Mandi Walla in Amritsar— ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2021
195 fresh COVID19 cases were reported in Amritsar district yesterday, as per the State government. Night curfew is imposed in the district from 9pm to 5am. pic.twitter.com/0nNcJeo3S8
