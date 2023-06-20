Notifications

Hindi News ›   Chandigarh ›   SGPC rejects amendment bill of Punjab Assembly

Punjab News: पंजाब विधानसभा में पारित विधेयक को SGPC ने किया खारिज, कहा- इसे काले अक्षरों में याद किया जाएगा

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, अमृतसर (पंजाब) Published by: ajay kumar Updated Tue, 20 Jun 2023 07:49 PM IST
SGPC rejects amendment bill of Punjab Assembly
एसजीपीसी कार्यालय में पत्रकारो से बातचीत करते अध्यक्ष हरजिंदर सिंह धामी। - फोटो : संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी
पंजाब विधानसभा में पारित सिख गुरुद्वारा संशोधन बिल 2023 को शिरोमणि गुरुद्वारा प्रबंधक कमेटी (SGPC) ने खारिज कर दिया है। इस संबंध में सदस्यों की राय लेने व फैसले के खिलाफ प्रस्ताव पारित करने के लिए 26 जून को एसजीपीसी के जनरल हाउस की विशेष बैठक बुला ली गई है।



एसजीपीसी के अध्यक्ष एडवोकेट हरजिंदर सिंह धामी ने सदस्यों के साथ बैठक के बाद मीडिया से कहा कि एसजीपीसी के 103 साल के इतिहास में यह दिन काले अक्षरों में याद किया जाएगा। पंजाब की आम आदमी पार्टी सरकार ने सीधे तौर पर गुरुद्वारे की व्यवस्था में हस्तक्षेप किया है। सरकार ने असंवैधानिक बिल पास किया है। इसे किसी भी कीमत पर लागू नहीं होने दिया जाएगा। आजाद भारत में पंजाब सरकार की ओर से एसजीपीसी पर किए गए इस हमले को सिख समुदाय कभी नहीं भूलेगा।


एसजीपीसी इस फैसले का मुंहतोड़ जवाब देगी। इसकी रूपरेखा विशेष आम बैठक बुलाई गई है। धामी ने कहा कि सिख धर्म और सिख संस्थानों में सरकारी दखलंदाजी को पंथ कभी भी बर्दाश्त नहीं करेगा। एसजीपीसी की स्थापना के समय भी ब्रिटिश सरकार ने एक सरकारी कमेटी का गठन किया था, जिसे सिखों ने अस्वीकार कर दिया और पंथ की अपनी कमेटी गठित की थी। भगवंत सिंह मान के नेतृत्व वाली पंजाब सरकार उसी रास्ते पर चल रही है।

प्रसारण को मुद्दा बनाकर एसजीपीसी को कमजोर कर रही सरकार
धामी ने कहा कि अगर पंजाब सरकार इस काले कानून को लागू करने की कोशिश करती है तो सिख समुदाय इससे सख्ती से निपटना जानता है। राज्य सरकार अपने दम पर सिख गुरुद्वारा अधिनियम में कोई संशोधन नहीं कर सकती है, यह केवल एसजीपीसी के जनरल हाउस की सिफारिशों के साथ किया जा सकता है। 

धामी ने कहा कि पंजाब सरकार गुरबाणी प्रसारण को मुद्दा बनाकर एसजीपीसी को कमजोर कर रही है। गुरबाणी प्रसारण के मामले में शिरोमणि कमेटी पहले से ही एक सब-कमेटी के माध्यम से काम कर रही है। इस संबंध में दो बैठकों में काफी हद तक भविष्य की प्राथमिकताओं का निर्धारण किया जा चुका है। ऐसा श्री अकाल तख्त साहिब के आदेशानुसार किया जा रहा है। इसके बाद भगवंत सिंह मान की सरकार सिर्फ लोकप्रियता हासिल करने के लिए जानबूझकर इस मुद्दे को उलझा रही है। 
