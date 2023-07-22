Kaithal: मिहिर भोज प्रतिमा के अनावरण पर विवाद, जिला भाजपा के कई सदस्यों ने पार्टी से दिया इस्तीफा

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
#WATCH | Haryana | Several members of BJP from Kaithal district, tendered resignation from the party after tension prevailed between the Gujjar and Rajput communities over the statue unveiling of Mihir Bhoj.
Sanjeev Rana, BJP Kisan Morcha, says "Our people were peacefully… pic.twitter.com/r2LvefR3n0 — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2023
