Section 144 imposed around Ambala airbase ahead of Rafale's arrival

राफेल की अगवानी से पहले अंबाला में सुरक्षा कड़ी, एयरबेस के आसपास धारा 144 लागू

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अंबाला (हरियाणा) Updated Tue, 28 Jul 2020 08:04 PM IST
Rafale Jets
Rafale Jets - फोटो : दसां एविएशन

ख़बर सुनें
अंबाला की धरती पर कल पांच राफेल उतर जाएंगे। एयरफोर्स स्टेशन पर राफेल एयरक्राफ्ट के आगमन को लेकर उपायुक्त अशोक कुमार शर्मा ने भारतीय दंड संहिता 1973 की धारा 144 के तहत आदेश जारी कर दिए हैं । ये आदेश राफेल एयरक्राफ्ट की सुरक्षा को लेकर एयरफोर्स स्टेशन के नजदीक लगते धूलकोट, बलदेव नगर, गरनाला, पंजोखरा इत्यादि स्थानों के लिए लगाए हैं। इन स्थानों पर किसी प्रकार की तस्वीर भी नहीं ली जा सकती। 
एयरफोर्स स्टेशन के आसपास असामाजिक तत्वों की आवाजाही व अप्रिय घटना को रोकने के लिए डीसी ने यह आदेश जारी किए हैं। बता दें कि यह धूलकोट, पंजोखरा, गरनाला, बरनाला, धनकौर व जनेतपुर गांव के साथ अंबाला शहर का बलदेव नगर एरिया एयरफोर्स स्टेशन से एकदम सटा हुआ है। बलदेव नगर का कुछ एरिया तो एयरफोर्स स्टेशन के 100 मीटर दायरे में ही आता है। ऐसे में सुरक्षा में कोई चूक न हो इसीलिए यह आदेश जारी किए गए हैं।
 
कल राफेल की लैंडिंग के मद्देनजर प्रशासन हाई अलर्ट पर है। अंबाला एयरबेस के करीब चार गांवों में धारा 144 लगा दी गई है। लैंडिंग के दौरान छतों पर इकट्ठा होना और फोटोग्राफी सख्त वर्जित है। मुनीश सहगल, डीएसपी ट्रैफिक, अंबाला।
अंबाला कैंट क्षेत्र एक नो-ड्रोन क्षेत्र है, क्योंकि यह एक संवेदनशील क्षेत्र है। इसके अलावा, क्षेत्र में किसी को भी फोटोग्राफी की अनुमति नहीं है। अगर कोई इन आदेशों का उल्लंघन करता है तो उनके खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी। राम कुमार, डीएसपी अंबाला कैंट



ambala airbase section 144 rafale in india dassault rafale rafale fighter aircraft dassault भारतीय वायुसेना

