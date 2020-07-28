राफेल की अगवानी से पहले अंबाला में सुरक्षा कड़ी, एयरबेस के आसपास धारा 144 लागू

कल राफेल की लैंडिंग के मद्देनजर प्रशासन हाई अलर्ट पर है। अंबाला एयरबेस के करीब चार गांवों में धारा 144 लगा दी गई है। लैंडिंग के दौरान छतों पर इकट्ठा होना और फोटोग्राफी सख्त वर्जित है। मुनीश सहगल, डीएसपी ट्रैफिक, अंबाला।
In view of Rafale's landing tomorrow, the administration is on a high alert.Section 144 has been imposed in 4 villages closer to Ambala airbase.
Gathering of people on roofs and photography during landing has been strictly prohibited: Munish Sehgal, DSP Traffic, Ambala #Rafale pic.twitter.com/CVpqrUiVc9— ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2020
अंबाला कैंट क्षेत्र एक नो-ड्रोन क्षेत्र है, क्योंकि यह एक संवेदनशील क्षेत्र है। इसके अलावा, क्षेत्र में किसी को भी फोटोग्राफी की अनुमति नहीं है। अगर कोई इन आदेशों का उल्लंघन करता है तो उनके खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी। राम कुमार, डीएसपी अंबाला कैंट
The Ambala Cantt area is a 'no-drone area' as it is a sensitive zone. Also, no photography allowed in the area. If anyone violates these orders, action will be taken against them: Ram Kumar, DSP Ambala Cantt#Rafale pic.twitter.com/fhnG3vumtE— ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.