पत्नी संग फंदे पर झूलने से पहले युवक ने ऐसा सुसाइड नोट लिखा, सभी के होश उड़े

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, संगरूर(पंजाब) Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 12:55 PM IST
संगरूर में दंपति ने की सुसाइड
लव मैरिज के 10 महीने बाद ही पत्नी के साथ युवक फंदे पर झूल गया। इससे पहले उसने ऐसा सुसाइड नोट लिखा, जिसे पढ़कर सभी के होश उड़ गए। घटना पंजाब के संगरूर की है। गांव मंगवाल में दंपती ने फंदा लगा जान दे दी। दोनों ने 10 महीने पहले ही लवमैरिज की थी।

सात महीने से परिवार से अलग गांव में किराए पर रह रहे थे। सुसाइड नोट में दोनों ने मर्जी से खुदकुशी करने की बात लिखी है। इकट्ठे ही संस्कार की इच्छा जताई है। पहचान गांव मसानी के कमलजीत सिंह उर्फ मिंटा (24) और शेखूपुरा बस्ती की हीना (22) के रूप में हुई है।

कमलजीत सिंह डेंटिंग-पेंटिंग का काम करता था। इसके लिए रोज संगरूर आता था। मंगलवार को हीना के पिता पूर्व कांग्रेसी पार्षद जगविंदर काला ने बेटी को फोन किया तो किसी ने नहीं उठाया। जिस दुकान में कमलजीत जाता था, वह वहां गए तो पता चला कि वह मंगलवार को नहीं आया।
पंखे से लटके हुए थे दोनों
