शहर चुनें

Home ›   Chandigarh ›   Resolve farmer issue in the next 15 days otherwise we must take back our support says JJP MLA Devender Singh Babli

हरियाणा : अविश्वास प्रस्ताव से पहले जजपा विधायक का बड़ा बयान- जननायक जनता पार्टी को तोड़ देना चाहिए गठबंधन

ajay kumar न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Published by: ajay kumar
Updated Tue, 09 Mar 2021 10:38 PM IST
विज्ञापन
Haryana
Haryana - फोटो : फाइल फोटो।
epaper

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
हरियाणा विधानसभा में सरकार के खिलाफ अविश्वास प्रस्ताव आने से पहले गठबंधन सहयोगी जननायक जनता पार्टी (जजपा) के विधायक देवेंद्र सिंह बबली ने बड़ा बयान दिया है। जजपा विधायक देवेंद्र बबली ने गठबंधन को लेकर बड़ी बात कही है। उन्होंने मंगलवार को विधानसभा की कार्यवाही के बाद कहा कि जजपा को गठबंधन तोड़ देना चाहिए। हालात ऐसे हैं कि गांवों में उन्हें घुसने नहीं दिया जा रहा। डिप्टी सीएम उचाना व सीएम जींद में रैली या जनसभा करके देख लें। अगर गांवों में जाना है तो सिर पर हेलमेट व अंतर्वस्त्र सहित सभी कपड़े लोहे के पहनकर जाना होगा। जजपा विधायक जोगी राम सिहाग ने कहा कि वह किसानों के मुद्दे पर इस्तीफा देने को आज भी तैयार हैं। 
विज्ञापन


आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states chandigarh

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

त्रिवेंद्र सिंह रावत
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड : 20 साल के इस राज्य को अब तक मिले हैं मुख्यमंत्री के आठ चेहरे, यहां देखें सूची

9 मार्च 2021

त्रिवेंद्र सिंह रावत
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: त्रिवेंद्र सिंह रावत ने सीएम पद से दिया इस्तीफा, कहा- पार्टी को नए चेहरे की जरूरत

9 मार्च 2021

विज्ञापन
अनुकृति शर्मा,आईएएस
Education

न कोचिंग न टेस्ट सीरीज, इंटरनेट से पढ़ाई कर आईएएस बनीं अनुकृति से जानिए सिविल सेवा के टिप्स

9 मार्च 2021

मिथुन चक्रवर्ती का होटल
Bollywood

पहली बार देखिए मिथुन चक्रवर्ती के 5 स्टार होटल्स की INSIDE तस्वीरें, परिवार के साथ यहीं बिताते हैं छुट्टियां

9 मार्च 2021

दैनिक राशिफल
Predictions

Horoscope Today 10 March 2021: बुधवार को इन चार राशि के लोगों की मौज, मिल सकता है कोई बढ़िया समाचार

9 मार्च 2021

विज्ञापन
त्रिवेंद्र सिंह रावत
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: त्रिवेंद्र सिंह रावत ने सीएम पद से क्यों दिया इस्तीफा, जानें पूरा राजनीतिक घटनाक्रम

9 मार्च 2021

सीएम त्रिवेंद्र सिंह रावत
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: सीएम त्रिवेंद्र रावत ने दिया इस्तीफा, कुछ देर बाद करेंगे प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस

9 मार्च 2021

सचिन तेंदुलकर और वीरेंद्र सहवाग
Cricket News

सचिन-सहवाग आज शाम फिर मचाएंगे धमाल, कब-कहां और कैसे देखें LIVE मैच

9 मार्च 2021

अंकिता, आयुष किशोर व कौशल किशोर।
Lucknow

यूपी : भाजपा सांसद के बेटे के गोलीकांड में नया मोड़, अब आयुष की पत्नी बोली-खुदकुशी कर लेंगे

9 मार्च 2021

भारत बनाम इंग्लैंड
Cricket News

अब भारत-इंग्लैंड के बीच टी-20 का 'टेस्ट': 12 मार्च से शुरू होगी पांच मैच की सीरीज, देखें पूरा कार्यक्रम

9 मार्च 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X