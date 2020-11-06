शहर चुनें
Home ›   Chandigarh ›   Raninder Singh was summoned by Enforcement Directorate Jalandhar today

रणइंदर सिंह को आज ईडी ने किया तलब, वकील ने स्वास्थ्य के आधार पर राहत मांगी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Fri, 06 Nov 2020 11:40 AM IST
रणइंदर सिंह।
रणइंदर सिंह। - फोटो : फाइल फोटो

ख़बर सुनें
पंजाब के सीएम कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह के बेटे रणइंदर सिंह को प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी) ने जालंधर दफ्तर में तलब किया था। हालांकि रणइंदर सिंह के वकील जयवीर सिंह ने स्वास्थ्य के आधार पर राहत की मांग की है।
