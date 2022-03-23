हरियाणा: 25 मार्च को राहुल गांधी कांग्रेस नेताओं के साथ करेंगे बैठक, भूपेंद्र हुड्डा समेत मौजूद रहेंगे ये कांग्रेसी

Rahul Gandhi to hold a meeting with senior leaders of Haryana Congress, on 25th March. CLP Bhupinder Singh Hooda, state In-charge Vivek Bansal, Randeep Surjewala, State President Kumari Selja, Deepender Hooda, Captain Ajay Yadav & others will attend the meeting.
(File photo) pic.twitter.com/KlhBarWYu7— ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2022
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.