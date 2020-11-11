शहर चुनें
Home ›   Chandigarh ›   Punjab School Education Department has decided to reopen portal for registration for state level National Talent Search Exam

राष्ट्रीय प्रतिभा खोज परीक्षा : पंजीकरण के लिए फिर से पोर्टल खुला, यहां क्लिक कर आवेदन करें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Wed, 11 Nov 2020 04:03 PM IST
Punjab
Punjab - फोटो : अमर उजाला

ख़बर सुनें
पंजाब में 13 दिसंबर को राज्यस्तरीय राष्ट्रीय प्रतिभा खोज परीक्षा का आयोजन किया जाएगा। हालांकि छात्रों को पंजीकरण कराने में समस्याओं का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। इसी के मद्देनजर पंजाब स्कूल शिक्षा बोर्ड ने पोर्टल को 11 से 15 नवंबर तक फिर से खोलने का फैसला किया है। परीक्षा के लिए छात्र http://epunjabschool.gov.in पोर्टल पर जाकर अपना पंजीकरण करा सकते हैं।
 
city & states chandigarh punjab punjab school education department national talent search exam punjab government

