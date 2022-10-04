Punjab: नार्को-टेरर मॉड्यूल का भंडाफोड़, अमृतसर पुलिस ने एक आरोपी को किया गिरफ्तार, हथियार-टिफिन बम बरामद

पंजाब पुलिस ने आईएसआई समर्थित नार्को-टेरर मॉड्यूल का भंडाफोड़ करने में एक और सफलता हासिल की है। अमृतसर देहाती पुलिस ने भारत-पाक सीमा पर कंटीली तार के पास पाकिस्तान से भेजी हथियारों की खेप बरामद की है। इसमें एक आइईडी (टिफिन बम), दो किलो हेरोइन, दो एके-56, एक पिस्तौल, 31 कारतूस और एक कार शामिल है। पुलिस ने योग नामक युवक को गिरफ्तार किया है। उसके पांच साथियों की पहचान कर केस दर्ज कया गया है।

