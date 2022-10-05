Punjab: ड्रोन से हथियार मंगवाने वाले मॉड्यूल का भंडाफोड़, 10 पिस्तौल बरामद, जेल से हो रही थी तस्करी

पंजाब पुलिस ने ड्रोन आधारित हथियारों की तस्करी करने वाले एक मॉड्यूल का भंडाफोड़ किया और आठ मैगजीन के साथ पांच .30 बोर और पांच 9 मिमी समेत 10 विदेशी निर्मित पिस्तौल बरामद की है। आरोपी की पहचान जसकरण सिंह के रूप में हुई है। वह उप जेल गोइंदवाल साहिब में बंद है। वहीं रतनबीर सिंह जमानत पर बाहर हैं।

Punjab police busted a drone-based arms smuggling module & recovered 10 foreign-made pistols including five .30 bore & five 9mm, along with 8 spare magazines. Accused identified as Jaskaran Singh lodged at Sub Jail Goindwal Sahib & Rattanbir Singh out on bail.

Punjab | Accused Jaskaran confessed he was using a mobile phone in jail to contact Pak-based smugglers through WhatsApp for smuggling of narcotics & arms/ammunition from Pakistan via drones: AIG Amarjit Singh Bajwa