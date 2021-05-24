बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
INSTALL APP

शहर चुनें

Home ›   Chandigarh ›   Punjab Govt has decided to allow the distribution of Oxygen Cylinders for use at home

बड़ी राहत: पंजाब में अब घर के लिए मिलेगा ऑक्सीजन सिलिंडर, सरकार ने वितरण की दी अनुमित

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Published by: ajay kumar Updated Mon, 24 May 2021 05:57 PM IST
विज्ञापन
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो
epaper

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
पंजाब सरकार ने घर तक ऑक्सीजन सिलिंडर के वितरण की अनुमति दे दी है। अनुमति जिला अधिकारियों को दी गई है। जिला अधिकारियों को ऐसे मरीजों को ऑक्सीजन सिलेंडर जारी करने की अनुमति दी गई है, जिन्हें अस्पताल से छुट्टी के बाद कुछ दिनों के लिए कम ऑक्सीजन की आवश्यकता है।
विज्ञापन

 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states chandigarh punjab government punjab news punjab corona update punjab latest news oxygen cylinders
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

कोरोना का कहर
India News

Corona Live: केरल में बीते 24 घंटे में कोरोना के 17821 नए मामले, 196 लोगों की मौत

24 मई 2021

Mishti Mukherjee
Bollywood

कीटो डाइट: सेक्स रैकेट में आया था इस अभिनेत्री का नाम, 27 साल की उम्र में ही हो गई थी मौत

24 मई 2021

Vaccine
Tech Diary

खुशखबर: अब बिना स्लॉट बुक किए ही वैक्सीन लगवा सकेंगे 18-44 साल के लोग

24 मई 2021

मदुरई के इस कपल ने आसमान में रचाई शादी
India News

वीडियो: धरती पर लॉकडाउन तो आसमां में रचाई शादी, इस कपल ने ऐसे दिया पाबंदियों को चकमा

24 मई 2021

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Health & Fitness

सावधान: ये तीन चीजें कोरोना मरीजों में बढ़ा रही हैं ब्लैक फंगस का खतरा, विशेषज्ञों ने चेताया

24 मई 2021

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Rajasthan

राजस्थान: दो जिलों में 600 से ज्यादा बच्चे बीमार, क्या कोरोना की तीसरी लहर ने दे दी दस्तक?

24 मई 2021

शिरीष कुंदर,फराह खान
Bollywood

जब प्यार करे कोई तो देखे केवल मन: आठ साल बड़ी फराह खान के दीवाने हो गए थे शिरीष कुंदर, धर्म भी नहीं बनी दीवार

24 मई 2021

अनिल कपूर
Bollywood

तस्वीर: 64 साल के अनिल कपूर की फिटनेस देख हक्के-बक्के हुए फैंस, नीना गुप्ता और शिल्पा शेट्टी ने किया कमेंट

24 मई 2021

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Health & Fitness

कोरोना वायरस: ये तीन लक्षण दिखें तो तुरंत हो जाएं अस्पताल में भर्ती, विश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन ने किया सावधान

24 मई 2021

शाहिद कपूर, राजेश खट्टर, वंदना सजनानी
Bollywood

खुलासा: आर्थिक तंगी से गुजर रहे हैं शाहिद कपूर के सौतेले पिता राजेश खट्टर, पत्नी ने कहा- हमारी बचत खत्म हो गई

24 मई 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited