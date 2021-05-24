बड़ी राहत: पंजाब में अब घर के लिए मिलेगा ऑक्सीजन सिलिंडर, सरकार ने वितरण की दी अनुमित

Punjab Govt has decided to allow the distribution of Oxygen Cylinders for use at home. District authorities have been allowed to issue oxygen cylinders to those patients who require low oxygen assistance for few days after discharge from the hospital: DIPR, Punjab— ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2021
