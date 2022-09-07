राहत भरी खबर: पंजाब के सरकारी कर्मचारियों को आज मिल जाएगा वेतन, सरकार ने बताई देरी की वजह

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
वेतन संकट से जूझ रहे पंजाब के सरकारी कर्मचारियों को बड़ी राहत मिली है। हरियाणा के हिसार में मुख्यमंत्री भगवंत मान ने एलान किया है कि बुधवार शाम तक सभी के खातों में वेतन आ जाएगा। बता दें कि छह दिन बीत जाने के बाद पंजाब सरकार ने आज शाम तक वेतन जारी करने का आश्वासन कर्मचारियों को दिया है। सरकार का कहना है कि राज्य में कोई वित्तीय संकट नहीं है। सीएम भगवंत मान ने कहा कि हमारी नीयत सच्ची है।
Everyone will receive their salaries in their accounts by today evening. Only the process got delayed, nothing else... there is no shortage of money in Punjab; continuous inflow of money in Punjab's treasury: Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema— ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2022
Punjab govt made 9,000 contractual employees permanent, due to which the process of giving out salaries to state govt employees got delayed by 3-4 days. Everyone's salaries have been released today. 18,000 new recruitments done meanwhile: Punjab Finance Minister Harpal S Cheema pic.twitter.com/w1SB8HiPqz— ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2022
