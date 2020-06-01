शहर चुनें
Punjab decided to levy additional Excise Duty and Assessed Fee in lieu of Covid Cess on liquor

पंजाब सरकार का फैसला, शराब पर कोरोना सेस की जगह अतिरिक्त उत्पाद व मूल्यांकन शुल्क लगेगा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Mon, 01 Jun 2020 05:47 PM IST
कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह
कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
पंजाब सरकार ने शराब से जुड़ा एक महत्वपूर्ण फैसला लिया है। राज्य में एक जून से शराब पर कोविड उपकर के बदले अतिरिक्त उत्पाद और मूल्यांकन शुल्क लगाने का फैसला सरकार ने किया है और यह आज ( एक जून) से ही प्रभावी होगा। हालांकि शराब पर अतिरिक्त उत्पाद और मूल्यांकन शुल्क आइटम के प्रकार और आकार के आधार पर लगाया जाएगा। लेकिन यह दो से 50 रुपये तक होंगे। उत्पाद शुल्क और मूल्यांकन शुल्क से होने वाली कमाई को राज्य सरकार कोरोना वायरस के रोकथाम और इलाज पर खर्च करेगी। इस बात की जानकारी सीएम अमरिंदर सिंह ने ट्वीट कर दी।
