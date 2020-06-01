पंजाब सरकार का फैसला, शराब पर कोरोना सेस की जगह अतिरिक्त उत्पाद व मूल्यांकन शुल्क लगेगा

We have decided to levy additional Excise Duty & Assessed Fee in lieu of Covid Cess on liquor with effect from 1 June 2020. These would range from INR 2 to INR 50 depending on type and size of the item sold. The amount collected will be utilised for #Covid19 related expenditure.— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) June 1, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.