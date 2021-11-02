पंजाब: सीएम चन्नी और सिद्धू पहुंचे उत्तराखंड, हरीश रावत से की मुलाकात, केदारनाथ मंदिर में करेंगे पूजा-अर्चना

Did you see when I had said that all is well now in Punjab? Everything is going smoothly, we're overcoming challenges. Confident that this will continue & Harish Chaudhary is someone you can learn from. This is taking us towards victory in Punjab. Congress will win: Harish Rawat pic.twitter.com/7GQpkKHacS— ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2021
No greater 'dharm path' than 'kartavya path'. 'Dharm' is feeding the poor, spreading joy. It's the message of Mahadev. So I came here to seek blessings, that I could merge my welfare with Punjab's welfare, that Punjab & Punjabis win. We'll go to Kedarnath today:Navjot Singh Sidhu pic.twitter.com/dgnjnSfm3U— ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2021
Uttarakhand: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi, state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, party's Punjab incharge Harish Chaudhary and Vidhan Sabha Speaker Rana KP Singh met party leader Harish Rawat today in Dehradun.— ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2021
They will also go to Kedarnath Temple to offer prayers. pic.twitter.com/bEASf92twT
