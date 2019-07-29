प्रियंका गांधी को कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष बनाने का कैप्टन ने किया समर्थन, बोले- वे हां करें, तो हम साथ हैं

कारगिल के नायक सतपाल सिंह को बतौर एएसआई प्रमोशन देने के बाद मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने कहा कि हम एक नीति बनाने पर विचार कर रहे हैं। इस नीति के तहत वीरता पुरस्कार विजेता अगर पंजाब पुलिस का हिस्सा बनना चाहते हैं, तो उनका स्वागत है। वे आगे आएं और पुलिस में भर्ती होकर प्रदेश की सेवा करने में सहयोग करें। हम उन्हें प्राथमिकता और नौकरी देंगे। मैं पीएम मोदी को भी लिखूंगा कि वे अन्य राज्यों को भी ऐसा करने के लिए प्रेरित कर सकते हैं।

