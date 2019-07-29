शहर चुनें

Punjab CM Captain Amrinder Singh Statement on Priyanka Gandhi as Congress President

प्रियंका गांधी को कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष बनाने का कैप्टन ने किया समर्थन, बोले- वे हां करें, तो हम साथ हैं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Mon, 29 Jul 2019 04:09 PM IST
कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह
कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह - फोटो : एएनआई
ख़बर सुनें
प्रियंका गांधी को कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष बनाने की मांग जोर पकड़ने लगी है। इसी कड़ी में अब पंजाब सीएम कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दी है। मुख्यमंत्री से जब यह पूछा गया कि क्या प्रियंका गांधी कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष के पद के लिए सही विकल्प हैं तो जवाब में उन्होंने कहा कि पार्टी के अध्यक्ष रह चुके राहुल गांधी को इस बारे में विचार करना चाहिए। अगर प्रियंका गांधी इसके लिए हां करती हैं और सभी की सहमति बनती है, तो हम सभी का समर्थन उनके साथ है। हम उन्हें पूर्ण सहयोग करेंगे। बता दें कि कैप्टन पहले भी कह चुके हैं कि पार्टी को इस समय एक युवा नेतृत्व की जरूरत है, जो नई पीढ़ी से जुड़कर नए तरीके से पार्टी को संगठित कर सकता है।
 
वीरता पुरस्कार विजेता पंजाब पुलिस में भर्ती होना चाहते हैं, तो आगे आएं
captain amrinder singh punjab cm priyanka gandhi congress president congress
