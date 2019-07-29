प्रियंका गांधी को कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष बनाने का कैप्टन ने किया समर्थन, बोले- वे हां करें, तो हम साथ हैं

Punjab CM Capt A Singh on being asked if Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would be right choice for Congress President:Outgoing Congress Pres to take a call on that.I'm sure as far as Priyanka Ji is concerned there would be absolute support of the Party if our Congress President wishes that pic.twitter.com/IFSAt3qre0— ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2019
Punjab CM:We've discussed a policy that any gallantry award winner from Punjab who wants to join the police,he can do so at one rank higher than what his Army rank was. We'll taken them in and take care of them.I'll write to PM that if he could direct other states to do the same. pic.twitter.com/541KGzosCd— ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2019
देर आयद, दुरुस्त आयद। मानसून के लिए यह कहावत फिट बैठती है। इस बार सात दिनों की देरी से आया मानसून हरियाणा के छह जिलों को तर कर चुका है।
29 जुलाई 2019