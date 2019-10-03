शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Chandigarh ›   Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh Shared memorable Photo With Wife preneet kaur On Her Birthday

इस खास मौके पर कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने पत्नी के साथ ट्वीट की तस्वीर, नहीं पहचान पाएंगे आप

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Thu, 03 Oct 2019 04:38 PM IST
पंजाब के सीएम कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने ट्वीट कर शेयर की ये तस्वीर
पंजाब के सीएम कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने ट्वीट कर शेयर की ये तस्वीर - फोटो : ट्विटर
ख़बर सुनें
बेहद खास मौके पर कैप्टन ने एक तस्वीर ट्वीट की । ये मौका था पटियाला से सांसद और अमरिंदर सिंह की पत्नी परनीत कौर के जन्म दिन का। फोटो पोस्ट करते हुए कैप्टन ने लिखा कि आज जब हम अपनी पत्नी परनीत का जन्मदिन मना रहे हैं तो एक खूबसूरत यादों का याद करते हैं। आपके आज के दिन को हम प्यार करने वाली मां, दयालु नेता और मजूबत महिला के रूप में जश्न मानते हैं जो आप हैं। आपको स्वास्थ्य और खुशी की शुभकामनाएं।
विज्ञापन
 
इस नवरात्रि, महा अष्टमी पर अर्पित करें मां वैष्णो देवी को भेंट व प्रसाद, जीवन की सारी समस्याएं होंगी दूर - 6 अक्टूबर 2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

भूपेंद्र हुड्डा-शैलजा कुमारी
Chandigarh

हरियाणा विधानसभा चुनावः कांग्रेस ने बाकी छह तो जेजेपी ने पांच उम्मीदवार किए घोषित

3 अक्टूबर 2019

Chandigarh Administration Clerk recruitment 2019: know how to apply for 356 clerk
Government Jobs

टाइपिंग आती है तो मिलेगी सरकारी नौकरी, सैलरी 34 हजार से ज्यादा

3 अक्टूबर 2019

तेज प्रताप यादव अपने पत्नी और बेटे के साथ
Chandigarh

हरियाणा: सीएम खट्टर के सामने चुनाव लड़ने जा रहे तेज बहादुर के बारे में जानें सब कुछ

3 अक्टूबर 2019

फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, इन्वर्टिस संग करें खुद को तैयार
Invertis university

फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, इन्वर्टिस संग करें खुद को तैयार
परमाणु बम विस्फोट
India News

भारत-पाक में परमाणु युद्ध हुआ तो आ सकता है हिमयुग, मारे जाएंगे 12.5 करोड़ लोग

3 अक्टूबर 2019

Cricket News

बतौर ओपनर टेस्ट शतक जड़ने के बाद रोहित ने खोला राज, बताया कैसे की ओपनिंग की तैयारी

3 अक्टूबर 2019

रोहित शर्मा
रोहित शर्मा
रोहित शर्मा
रोहित शर्मा
Cricket News

बतौर ओपनर टेस्ट शतक जड़ने के बाद रोहित ने खोला राज, बताया कैसे की ओपनिंग की तैयारी

3 अक्टूबर 2019

Cricket News

INDvSA: अपने ही देश के खिलाफ उतरा यह भारतीय, दक्षिण अफ्रीकी टीम से किया डेब्यू

3 अक्टूबर 2019

दक्षिण अफ्रीका क्रिकेट टीम
सेनुरान मुथुस्वामी
सेनुरान मुथुस्वामी
सेनुरान मुथुस्वामी
Cricket News

INDvSA: अपने ही देश के खिलाफ उतरा यह भारतीय, दक्षिण अफ्रीकी टीम से किया डेब्यू

3 अक्टूबर 2019

नवरात्रि में, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा
Astrology Services

नवरात्रि में, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा
विज्ञापन
punjab cm capt amarinder singh memorable photo preneet kaur birthday
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

भारत-दक्षिण अफ्रीका
Cricket News

INDvSA: दूसरे दिन का खेल खत्म, मयंक अग्रवाल के दोहरे शतक से भारत मजबूत

3 अक्टूबर 2019

मयंक अग्रवाल
Cricket News

INDvSA: मयंक अग्रवाल ने ठोका पहला दोहरा शतक, वीरेंद्र सहवाग के रिकॉर्ड की बराबरी

3 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
रोहित शर्मा और डॉन ब्रैडमैन
Cricket News

INDvSA: रोहित शर्मा ने तोड़ा डॉन ब्रैडमैन का रिकॉर्ड, ठोके ताबड़तोड़ 176 रन

3 अक्टूबर 2019

हिंगलाज देवी शक्तिपीठ
Jammu

अद्भुतः माता का एक शक्तिपीठ जिसकी पूजा मुसलमान भी करते हैं, चलो दर्शन करें हिंगलाज भवानी के

3 अक्टूबर 2019

खुफिया उपग्रह
India News

पाक पर बाज की नजर रखेगा यह सैटेलाइट, ताकत इतनी कि कलाई पर बंधी घड़ी का समय भी देख ले

3 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
के. सिवन
India News

अंतरिक्ष में भारत का अपना स्टेशन, इसरो उठाने जा रहा है ये बड़ा कदम

3 अक्टूबर 2019

saif ali khan, kareena kapoor
Bollywood

सैफ की दूसरी शादी के बारे में सुनते ही क्या बोली थीं अमृता, पहली बार बेटी सारा ने किया खुलासा

3 अक्टूबर 2019

परमाणु बम विस्फोट
India News

भारत-पाक में परमाणु युद्ध हुआ तो आ सकता है हिमयुग, मारे जाएंगे 12.5 करोड़ लोग

3 अक्टूबर 2019

akshay kumar
Bollywood

14 फिल्में फ्लॉप होने पर अक्षय कुमार को लगा था ऐसा, बोले- उस वक्त मैं...

3 अक्टूबर 2019

Housefull 4
Bollywood

रिलीज से पहले ही मुसीबत में फंसी हाउसफुल 4, लगा ये बेहद गंभीर आरोप

3 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

करतारपुर कॉरिडोरः अमरिंदर सिंह बोले-पाक जाने का सवाल ही नहीं उठता, मनमोहन सिंह भी नहीं जाएंगे

पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री मनमोहन सिंह ने करतारपुर कॉरिडोर के उद्घाटन समारोह के लिए पाकिस्तान जाने का न्योता स्वीकार कर लिया है।

3 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
फाइल फोटो
Chandigarh

फौजी पति के साथ रहने का दबाव बनाने वाली पत्नी की अपील खारिज, तलाक बरकरार

3 अक्टूबर 2019

अजय गौतम
Chandigarh

हरियाणा विधानसभा चुनावः 'आप' के प्रदेश प्रवक्ता अजय गौतम ने छोड़ी पार्टी, जेजेपी में शामिल

3 अक्टूबर 2019

haryana assembly elections, Congress will Releases List Of Candidates For Assembly Elections today
Chandigarh

हरियाणा विधानसभा चुनावः 90 सीटों के लिए कांग्रेस उम्मीदवारों के नाम फाइनल, आज जारी होगी सूची

1 अक्टूबर 2019

भूपेंद्र हुड्डा-शैलजा कुमारी
Chandigarh

हरियाणा चुनाव: कांग्रेस में टिकटों को लेकर फंसा पेंच, सूची अटकी, दिग्गज अड़े

2 अक्टूबर 2019

Misdeed With Minor By Four Boys In Bernala Of Punjab
Chandigarh

घर के बाहर से नाबालिग का किया अपहरण, गांव के चार लड़कों ने तीन दिन किया सामूहिक दुष्कर्म

2 अक्टूबर 2019

Traffic police cut challan in Sirsa Of Haryana
Chandigarh

चालान कटा तो बुलेट सवार बोला-फूफा को लेने आया हूं, एसएचओ ने कहा-फूफा 11 हजार के पड़ गए

30 सितंबर 2019

नामांकन करते सीएम मनोहर लाल
Chandigarh

सीएम मनोहर लाल के नामांकन में पहुंचे योगी, बोले-कांग्रेस के मंच से नहीं लगते भारत माता की जय के नारे

1 अक्टूबर 2019

haryana assembly elections, BJP Cuts Ticket of Sushma Swaraj's sister Vandana Sharma
Chandigarh

हरियाणा विधानसभा चुनावः सुषमा स्वराज की बहन का भाजपा ने काटा टिकट, पुराने चेहरे दरकिनार

1 अक्टूबर 2019

कांग्रेस विधायक आनंद सिंह दांगी
Chandigarh

हरियाणाः कांग्रेस की लिस्ट जारी होने से पहले विधायक ने किया नामांकन, कहा- मेरा टिकट तय है

2 अक्टूबर 2019

Recommended Videos

अक्षय कुमार बने किन्नर और क्या है 'लक्ष्मी बॉम्ब' की कहानी?

अक्षय कुमार की आने वाली फिल्म 'लक्ष्मी बम' से एक नया और काफी दमदार पोस्टर सामने आया है। अक्षय ने अपने इस लुक को शेयर किया है, जिसमें वह पिंक कलर की साड़ी, गले में ताबीज और बड़ी सी बिन्दी लगाए नजर आ रहे हैं।

3 अक्टूबर 2019

क्रिकेट 2:28

मयंक अग्रवाल का कमाल दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ टेस्ट में जड़ा अपना पहला शानदार दोहरा शतक

3 अक्टूबर 2019

नैंसी 1:58

ट्रंप की विरोधी और मोदी की सबसे बड़ी फैन हैं नैंसी पलोसी, गांधी जयंती पर बांधे तारीफों के पुल

3 अक्टूबर 2019

watch business and technology news including mobile number portability charges 3:10

इस तारीख से बदल जाएगी मोबाइल नंबर पोर्टेबिलिटी की कीमत, देखें कारोबार और टेक की बड़ी खबरें

3 अक्टूबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 3:52

आलिया को इसलिए फिर याद आया अपना बचपन, कैनवास पर उतरे रंगों को बताया जीवन का इंद्रधनुष

3 अक्टूबर 2019

Related

19 दिसंबर 1947 के मेवात आने की एक अंग्रेजी के अखबार में छपी खबर और फोटो
Chandigarh

...जब गांधी के आश्वासन के बाद लाखों मेवाती मुसलमानों ने पाकिस्तान जाने का बदला था इरादा

2 अक्टूबर 2019

1100 students passout from Punjab University Department of Gandhian and Peace Studies in 48 years
Chandigarh

यहां गांधी दर्शन की पढ़ाई कीजिए, रोजगार के लिए चिंता मुक्त हो जाइए

2 अक्टूबर 2019

बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती (फाइल फोटो)
Chandigarh

हरियाणा विधानसभाः बीएसपी ने घोषित की उम्मीदवारों की लिस्ट, देखें किसे कहां से मिला टिकट

30 सितंबर 2019

Haryana Assembly Election 2019, Congress Candidates List May Be Declared Today
Chandigarh

हरियाणाः जिताऊ उम्मीदवारों को ही कांग्रेस का टिकट, आज शाम जारी हो सकती पहली सूची

30 सितंबर 2019

योगेश्वर दत्त
Chandigarh

भाजपा का टिकट मिलते ही पहलवान योगेश्वर ने खोला राज, बोले इस वजह से आया हूं राजनीति में

1 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

फिलीपींस में पंजाबी युवक की गोली मारकर हत्या तो जॉब न मिलने से दूसरे ने अमेरिका में दी जान

2 अक्टूबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited