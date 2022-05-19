पंजाब: केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह से मिले सीएम भगवंत मान, इन मुद्दों पर हुई चर्चा

पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री भगवंत मान ने गुरुवार को नई दिल्ली में केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह से मुलाकात की। पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री भगवंत मान ने ट्वीट किया कि "किसानों की मांगों, बीबीएमबी में पंजाब का प्रतिनिधित्व, सीमा पर ड्रोन रोकना, बासमती पर एमएसपी... सीमावर्ती इलाकों और पंजाब में सुरक्षा पर चर्चा की। गृह मंत्री ने सभी मांगों पर गौर करने का आश्वासन दिया।"

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi



"Discussed demands of farmers, representation of Punjab in BBMB, stopping drones on border, MSP on Basmati...border areas & security in Punjab. Home Minister assured to look into all demands," tweeted Punjab CM pic.twitter.com/R955BweHP9