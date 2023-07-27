Punjab: मणिपुर हिंसा पर बोले सीएम भगवंत मान, कहा-नफरत की राजनीति देश को बर्बाद कर देगी

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
#WATCH | Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says, "...Politics of hatred will destroy the country and this is what is happening in Manipur...What is Manipur's Governor doing?...No one knows what is happening there...President's rule should be imposed there...Only, one video has surfaced,… pic.twitter.com/DdclzN7CBi— ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2023
