भगवंत मान का दिल्ली दौरा: 25 अप्रैल को दिल्ली सरकार के स्कूलों और मोहल्ला क्लीनिक का करेंगे दौरा

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, along with Delhi CM & AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, will visit Delhi govt schools & mohalla clinics on April 25. Education & Health Ministers & top officials of both the states will also be present during the visit.
(File photo) pic.twitter.com/FvuWyrsUeo— ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2022
